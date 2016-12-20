Students leave their mark on police department

This mural was painted by Rantoul Township High School art students at the Rantoul police station.

RANTOUL — Most civilians are unlikely to visit a police station unburdened by trouble, but the Rantoul Police Department wants visitors to feel an uplifting sense of community as they enter.

Above the department’s foyer hangs a framed mural painted by Rantoul Township High School art students. It was installed by police earlier this fall. The inscription across the bottom: “Blessed are the Peace Makers.”

The artwork combined the talents of dozens of students, many of whom have since graduated, into vibrant colors of permanent acrylic paint on a canvas of sheet rock, covered in Plexiglass and held in an oak frame crafted by a police lieutenant.

The mural incorporates imagery of Illinois, agriculture, small-town community and patriotic themes behind a row of hand-in-hand figures representing community partnership with Rantoul police.

“When I first came here,” Rantoul Police Chief Erman Blevins said, “I saw the PD was kind of sterile, and I wanted to do something to kind of brighten it up and make it more inviting.”

Last spring, Blevins sent School Resource Officer Kurtis Buckley to propose the mural project to school administrators and RTHS art teacher Laura Billimack. The result was a collaboration between police, who supplied conceptual guidance, and Billimack and her students, who translated those ideas into concrete visual form.

Aside from paint, police personally donated the materials used.

“We couldn’t really donate any talent,” Blevins said with a laugh.

“I would imagine lots of people go to the police station for not so great reasons,” Billimack said, “so I think the officers really wanted to change that feeling of entering a police station to have it be welcoming and community centered.”

“We decided on a kind of Americana,” Billimack said, “a patriotic theme. There’s an American flag waving. The police department was very generous in insisting that there should be an eagle there to represent the high school.” The eagle also does “double duty” as a symbol of American freedom, Blevins said.

“Come by the PD and take a look,” the police chief said with smile. “A lot of kids worked hard on that.”

