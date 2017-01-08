Home » News » Business » Technology

Dawson honored for 25 years in business

Tue, 08/01/2017 - 12:53pm
Dawson Aug. 2
Photo by: Provided
Helping Nathan Dawson (center) of Rantoul to celebrate his 25th anniversary as owner of Extended Life Appliance Repair in Rantoul are, from left, family members Lekia Byrd, Jacquitta Reed-Johnson, Darlene Dawson, Kenya Kilpatrick and Durrell Dawson. Darlene is Nathan’s wife, and the rest are their children.

RANTOUL — Nathan Dawson of Rantoul was recently honored on his 25th anniversary as the owner of Extended Life Appliance Repair.

Dawson started the business, which is based in Rantoul, in 1992 from his home after his retirement as an Air Force senior master sergeant.

The business remains a one-man shop servicing air conditioners, furnaces, washers and dryers in Rantoul and the area.

He was honored at an event at the Round Barn Banquet Centre, Champaign.

Customers, friends and family from Tennessee surprised him with the reception that included dinner, music and congratulatory toasts.

 

Categories (3):News, Technology, Business

Comments

Rantoul Press embraces discussion of both community and world issues. We welcome you to contribute your ideas, opinions and comments, but we ask that you avoid personal attacks, vulgarity and hate speech. we reserve the right to remove any comment at its discretion, and we will block repeat offenders' accounts. To post comments, you must first be a registered user, and your username will appear with any comment you post. Happy posting.

Login or register to post comments