Dawson honored for 25 years in business

Helping Nathan Dawson (center) of Rantoul to celebrate his 25th anniversary as owner of Extended Life Appliance Repair in Rantoul are, from left, family members Lekia Byrd, Jacquitta Reed-Johnson, Darlene Dawson, Kenya Kilpatrick and Durrell Dawson. Darlene is Nathan’s wife, and the rest are their children.

RANTOUL — Nathan Dawson of Rantoul was recently honored on his 25th anniversary as the owner of Extended Life Appliance Repair.

Dawson started the business, which is based in Rantoul, in 1992 from his home after his retirement as an Air Force senior master sergeant.

The business remains a one-man shop servicing air conditioners, furnaces, washers and dryers in Rantoul and the area.

He was honored at an event at the Round Barn Banquet Centre, Champaign.

Customers, friends and family from Tennessee surprised him with the reception that included dinner, music and congratulatory toasts.



