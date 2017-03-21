Amplifier firm moves to Rantoul

RANTOUL — A boutique manufacturer of guitar amplifiers and MIDI controllers constructed from up-cycled Hammond organs has purchased a building in Rantoul.

Analog Outfitters recently moved from Champaign to Building 56 at 701 Pacesetter Drive in Rantoul.

Owned by partners Ben Juday and Brian Perry, the company builds amplifiers and sends them to dealers around the world.

After 10 years of experience as an amplifier repair company that completed thousands of repairs, Analog Outfitters used its knowledge to create tough and rugged amplifiers that can withstand extreme conditions.

A company spokeswoman said Analog Outfitters made the move because it needed extra space.

The firm (found online at www.analogoutfitters.com/) started building guitar amplifiers in 2011, and the business in Rantoul has six employees.

According to the business’ website, Jeff Ament of Pearl Jam; Billy Gibbons of ZZ Top; and Bob Dylan’s guitarist, Charlie Sexton, are among the artists that use Analog Outfitters’ equipment.

The village of Rantoul connection with the company came through the Small Business Development Center at the Champaign County Economic Development Corp. and through the efforts of Economic Development directors Rebecca Motley and Mike Royce, Assistant Public Works Director Pete Passarelli and Village Administrator Jeff Fiegenschuh.







