Couple plans to buy Rantoul restaurant

RANTOUL — A Rantoul couple plans to buy an east-side restaurant and will seek a village of Rantoul loan to help realize the purchase.

Duane and Jennifer Smith are asking the village to approve a $55,000 Revolving Loan Fund loan at 4 percent interest to be paid back over seven years. They plan to purchase the Family Table restaurant at 1724 E. Grove Ave. in the Rantoul Plaza shopping center.

The Revolving Loan Committee will meet Monday to discuss the proposal.

Family Table opened in early 2013.

Restaurant owners Larry and Jessy Dzeladini are selling the eatery, its equipment, furniture and fixtures for $40,000.

The Smiths are also requesting $15,000 for working capital and additional equipment.

According to the application, Duane Smith will continue to work at his present job at Aramark, while Jennifer Smith will be a full-time employee of the restaurant.

The Smiths will add both liquor sales and gaming machines, which they project will add $2,500-$6,000 a month in net sales.

Rantoul Mayor Chuck Smith said the village has one restaurant liquor license and a gaming license available.

The Smiths also plan to add a salad bar and other menu changes, which they believe will also increase sales.

The restaurant employs 10 people. Additional employees would be added as sales increase.

Under EDA loan requirements, a minimum of one job created or retained is required per $30,000 loaned.

The Smiths said in their application that they have always dreamed of owning a family restaurant and they both have restaurant and food management/handling experience.

