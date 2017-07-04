Site work for new Jimmy John's to start this month

A new Jimmy John's restaurant will be built in west Rantoul. Site work for the project will begin later this month.

RANTOUL — Site preparation for Rantoul’s newest restaurant will begin later this month on the community’s west side.

Patrick Wampler, a partner in Subwars, the company that will develop the eatery, said work for the new Jimmy John’s is expected to start April 17.

The restaurant will be located east of the Burger King restaurant along U.S. 136.

“One day (the lot) will be empty, and the next day there will be some bulldozers,” Wampler said.

Texas-based ACC Construction will do the site work.

“They do a lot of Jimmy John’s build outs. They’ve done one for us already,” Wampler said.

While the third Monday in April is the target date for work to begin, weather and construction schedules always play a factor.

“April 17, that’s when they’re supposed to be there,” Wampler said. “Like every construction project, until I see somebody there April 17, who knows? If anything it might get pushed back one week.”

Wampler said a great deal of work needs to be done to the site.

“There probably won’t be anything like an actual building for quite a bit,” he said.

Wampler estimated it will take 14-15 weeks from start of the site prep until completion of the business, which puts the finish in the late July-early August period.

“We’re just excited to get it rolling,” Wampler said. “The weather this spring has been pretty good. Hopefully it stays nice and we don’t get a ton of more rain.”

He said the restaurant, a free-standing drive-through facility, will be about 1,500 square feet and will have an outdoor patio area with four to five tables.

“It will look a little different than the Jimmy John’s in Champaign. It’s a newer design,” Wampler said.

The site work will begin slightly more than a year after the village board approved rezoning the property from R-1 (residential) to C-2 (commercial).

While residents waited anxiously for development to begin at the site, the only sound was that of crickets.

When asked by the Press in December if the plans were still in the works, Wampler said they were but that the company still had “some things to figure out.”

He said the company was still working on some costs.

Wampler is one of three partners in Subwars with Austin Apgar and Craig Neitzel. He said one of his partners — he did not say which — bought the ground on which the restaurant will sit, and the other two will pay him rent.

Wampler said he was excited to open the Rantoul Jimmy John’s.

“We have a shop in Tuscola, and it would be similar to that, right off the highway next to the other restaurants with a patio-type area.”

