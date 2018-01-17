Diamond Sports Training facility open house set Saturday

RANTOUL — A little slice of spring training is coming to Rantoul this weekend. Sort of.
A new baseball-softball training facility — Diamond Sports Training — has opened at 1728 E. Grove Ave., next to Family Table restaurant in the Rantoul Plaza shopping center. The facility will hold an open house from 6-9 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 20.
Owned by Andrew Cotner, the baseball and softball training center will be managed by Allen Jones Sr. of Rantoul.
Jones said there will be various demonstrations and training services available for all diamond sport athletes.
The 10,000-square-foot facility has three batting cages, an area for field and throwing drills and practice as well as areas for pitching and catching.
Cotner, who played in the New York Mets and Houston Astros systems, is the pitching coach for Parkland College.
