RANTOUL — The second Finders Keepers sidewalk sale in downtown Rantoul will be held from 4-7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 23, on Sangamon Avenue.
Event coordinator Jasmyne Boyce said the July 26 event “was a huge success” with more than 200 shoppers coming out to browse the displays from 39 vendors, who reported sales of about $2,600.
Boyce said the turnout was impressive “despite having a small amount of resources at our disposal in terms of funding and labor.”
“The feedback from consumers and vendors was extremely positive,” Boyce said. “More than half of the vendors that participated in the first event will join us for a second round.”
A new produce vendor, Drummer’s Harvest, (Erin Struder) will be present to provide fresh items from a farm in rural Ludlow.
Boyce said new vendors register daily. Updates are frequently posted on the Finders Keepers internet event page.
Anyone who shares a post from the event page will be entered to win a prize package featuring gifts from sponsors and participating vendors.
Entrants need not be present to win. Winners will be announced Aug. 24, which will also be the rain date (same hours 4-7).
The sidewalk sale will be held on the eve of the Half Century of Progress farm show.
