Taylor Studios promotes Bonebrake

Taylor Studios in Rantoul recently promoted Bobbie Bonebrake to senior exhibit designer.

Bonebrake joined TSI in 2012 as an exhibit designer, bringing her hands-on experience in theater design and fabrication to provide innovative design solutions for diverse clients.

During her tenure, Bonebrake has contributed on 16 projects, directed projects totaling $2.1 million and completed her Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design certification.

As senior exhibit designer, Bonebrake will lead large projects from concept brainstorming through design phase completion, conduct on-site client presentations and manage internal design teams. Bonebrake’s knowledge of both the design and fabrication process as well as materials, budgeting and value engineering make her a valuable asset for all TSI clients, according to design manager Jackie Ritter.





