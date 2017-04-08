Taylor Studios promotes Bonebrake

- Our Sites
- The News-Gazette
- IlliniHQ
- NewsTalk 1400 WDWS-AM
- Lite Rock 97.5 WHMS
- 107.9 WKIO
- Community News
- Magazines
Taylor Studios in Rantoul recently promoted Bobbie Bonebrake to senior exhibit designer.
Bonebrake joined TSI in 2012 as an exhibit designer, bringing her hands-on experience in theater design and fabrication to provide innovative design solutions for diverse clients.
During her tenure, Bonebrake has contributed on 16 projects, directed projects totaling $2.1 million and completed her Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design certification.
As senior exhibit designer, Bonebrake will lead large projects from concept brainstorming through design phase completion, conduct on-site client presentations and manage internal design teams. Bonebrake’s knowledge of both the design and fabrication process as well as materials, budgeting and value engineering make her a valuable asset for all TSI clients, according to design manager Jackie Ritter.
Comments
Rantoul Press embraces discussion of both community and world issues. We welcome you to contribute your ideas, opinions and comments, but we ask that you avoid personal attacks, vulgarity and hate speech. we reserve the right to remove any comment at its discretion, and we will block repeat offenders' accounts. To post comments, you must first be a registered user, and your username will appear with any comment you post. Happy posting.