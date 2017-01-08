Rantoul man starts bus service to Chicago

RANTOUL — When many Chicago public housing tenants moved to Danville and Rantoul after their Chicago housing was torn down, a large number of them had no way to travel back and forth to the Windy City. A bus system operated by a Rantoul man offers them and other residents a way to make the trip.

Wendell Golston operates Danville Zip Line. The bus service makes regular trips to Chicago on a set schedule.

Golston explained the decision to begin operating the service.

“A lot of people that I transport on a daily basis have been asking, ‘Why doesn’t the bus (Greyhound) stop here?’” Golston said.

When Golston asked Greyhound officials about that, he was told the bus service found it was no longer economical to make a Rantoul stop.

Golston said DZL makes the trip less time-consuming by doing it in less than three hours.

Golston said Chicago public housing officials relocated tenants “wherever they can. Most of the areas that have public housing are accepting them, Danville and

Rantoul being two of them. A lot of people originally from Chicago want to go back and visit relatives.”

The Zip Line service runs three days a week — evenings only on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

It leaves Danville at 4 p.m., arrives in downtown Rantoul at 4:50 p.m., depending on traffic, and will leave Rantoul for Chicago at 5:05, stopping at 95th and Dan Ryan at 6:45 p.m.

Golston chose the 95th and Dan Ryan stop because it is easily accessible to the transportation services provided in Chicago.

“You have the Red Line, which can take you anywhere,” Golston said.

For the return trip back, the bus leaves Chicago at 7:15 p.m., is back in Rantoul at 9 p.m. and arrives in Danville at 9:50 p.m.

Golston said after the bus service is better established, he would like to start a Friday morning service with a return trip in the evening.

Two ticket vendors have been established in Danville for the bus service, and one in Rantoul at TK’s Cheesesteak. He said he will likely add another local ticket vendor.

He wants to eventually employ a full roster of drivers and office personnel.

Golston also offers a bus service five days a week taking people to medical appointments in Champaign called “A Precious Cargo.”

He was also responsible for the establishment of the bus service that previously operated in and around Rantoul to and from Urbana-Champaign under the name Rantoul U C Express, after the closing of Rantoul Products and at the height of high gas and energy prices in the nation.

“Through it all,” Golston said, “I have been determined to see that people’s needs are met in transportation.”

dhinton@rantoulpress.com



