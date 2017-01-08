Arias operates clothing alterations business

RANTOUL — Irene Arias of Rantoul has started a clothing alterations business in the community.

Abby’s Alterations and Repairs is located at 202 S. Garrard St.

Arias, who said she learned to do alterations in high school, originally had her own business in DeKalb doing the same kind of work.

“I was very busy. A lot of people like me,” Arias said, adding that she wants to get the word out to local residents that the service is available.

“Mostly I do ... wedding dresses, formal attire. I do repairs, hemming, zippers, letting (clothes) in and out. All kinds of work.”

Arias also does clothing alterations out of her home, so she is not always available at the Garrard Street store. Customers may call her at 815-517-8327. She is available 11 a.m.-5 p.m. weekdays and Saturdays by appointment.

“This is something I’ve always enjoyed doing,” Arias said. “I’ve done it for many years.”

The store also has a supply of costume jewelry and knick knacks.

