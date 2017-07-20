First time since late '80s: Rantoul to hold sidewalk sale Wednesday, July 26

RANTOUL — Thirty-four vendors will roll out their wares during the first Finders Keepers: A Unique Shopping Experience sidewalk sale Wednesday, July 26, on Sangamon Avenue in downtown Rantoul.

The appeal of the event is to “find what you need and seek out deals with vendors from all over the state right here in Rantoul,” event coordinator Jasmyne Boyce said.

Reservations are being accepted through July 21.

Exhibitors range from health and beauty businesses to home/entertainment, clothing/jewelry, food, antiques/collectibles and informational.

“There’s a wide variety,” Boyce said. “You’ve got to see who we have and what products they have.”

Boyce said more than 90 percent of those that will set up downtown are small businesses, home-based businesses and produce providers.

Produce will be provided by a small downtown Mexican grocery, Super Mercado.

Finders Keepers is designed “to increase the traffic and provide a unique retail experience ... for the downtown area,” said Boyce, who estimated such a sidewalk event hasn’t been held in downtown Rantoul since the late ‘80s.

The sale runs from 4-7 p.m. and is sponsored by A Wellness Workshop, A House of Flowers and Gifts by Paula, Lindsey Lane Bridal Cottage and Anywhere Anytime Journeys.

Rantoul Township High School cheerleaders will sell discount cards for exclusive bargains at local restaurants and retailers.

A contest will be held for a prize package give-away linked to the Finders Keepers Facebook event page. Each person who shares the event receives an entry to win products from vendors and sponsors. The winner need not be present to win. A drawing will be held at 6 p.m. the day of the event.

Boyce said she has received positive feedback about the sidewalk sale event.

“We encourage everyone to come out. We have vendors traveling from far and wide,” Boyce said. “I hope we have enough community support.

“All the sponsors have been working really hard,” Boyce said, hoping that if the first sidewalk event goes well, it can be offered again at the end of August, September and October.

dhinton@rantoulpress.com

