Penfield bar-restaurant owner plans to open Rankin bar

RANKIN — The owner of a Penfield restaurant-bar plans to open a new bar in Rankin.

With Tim Snyder, Sheri Kaufman, owner of the Last Call, Penfield, plans to open Rankin Rangers Pub & Grub, the former site of Piper’s Place and the Storm Cellar.

Kaufman and Snyder have requested a liquor license for the bar, Rankin Village Board members learned at their March meeting.

The board also learned Casey’s General Store has requested a license to sell hard liquor in the village. Its current license allows only the sale of beer and wine.

Village board members said they’d like to consult the owners of the two bars in town before making a decision on whether to grant the license requested.

