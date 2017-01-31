Gifford firm earns Silver Sales Award

- Our Sites
PAXTON — An area heating, ventilation and air-conditioning dealer walked away with two awards during Eastern Illini Electric Cooperative’s annual contractor appreciation dinner Jan. 17.
Duden & Silver of Gifford was awarded the Silver Sales Award for its sales to co-op members during 2016.
Geothermal systems, also known as ground-source heat pumps, are an efficient way to heat and cool a home. By utilizing the earth’s fairly constant underground temperature, a geothermal system can reach efficiencies of 400–500 percent.
Geothermal systems are, according the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, “the most energy-efficient, environmentally clean, and cost-effective space conditioning systems available today”.
Eastern Illini Electric Cooperative is a member-owned rural electric cooperative based in Paxton that supplies electricity to approximately 12,000 member-owners.
Eastern Illini is a member of Touchstone Energy, an alliance of more than 700 electric cooperatives serving more than 40 million consumers in 46 states.
