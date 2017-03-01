Downtown boost: Building to be converted into offices

RANTOUL — George Papametro has a vision for helping to revitalize downtown Rantoul.

The Rantoul resident has purchased the former Kesslers Sporting Goods building in the 100 block of East Sangamon Avenue and plans to build it to suit tenants’ specifications for office space. He bought the building from Al Vogelsang of Rantoul.

“I want the downtown to revive. In order for that to happen, I’ve purchased this building,” Papametro said one day last week while seated at a desk in a vacant office in the property.

“I bought this building, and I hope to buy some more to put in some offices and have more of a working downtown,” Papametro said. “In my mind, if I were to build a working downtown, that would build a customer base for your restaurants and other businesses” located in the downtown area.

Papemetro, who operates AG Electric out of Thomasboro, an electric contracting business, said he believes many people have forgotten about downtown Rantoul.

They have gotten used to going elsewhere for goods and services or to eat. But a variety of offerings are available downtown — from groceries, to flowers, hair cuts, restaurants, legal and accounting services and tires. Even a newspaper office.

“I know that when I go to like economic development meetings, ... they’re always talking about (Interstate) 57, and no one ever talks about downtown,” Papametro said. “You definitely don’t want a dilapidated downtown.

“We have a sufficient amount of tobacco shops and resale shops and stuff like that.”



The businessman said even if a chain like The Gap were to want to rent the building from him, he would decline.

“No. 1, they wouldn’t make it,” he said.

Also, he said, “I am very, very ... particular. It’s my goal for (a tenant) to stay here and be viable.”

Papametro said he hopes to buy more downtown buildings.

“I’ve already looked at a couple others,” he said. “There’s some that really need work done to them that are in bad shape.”

Papametro said he hopes the rehab on the Kesslers building is completed by this time next year, “and I’m off to the next building.”

Papametro won’t begin renovations until he has a tenant, and then he will build to suit. He said he has reached out to the University of Illinois and some bigger companies.

“I am able to supply a company (office space) with a much-cheaper option with good quality,” Papametro said.

Rebecca Motley, Rantoul’s economic development director, said the village is “very happy to see more private investment in the downtown area with George’s purchase of this building and other properties.”

“Many downtowns start their revival with new restaurant and retail-type establishments. However, certainly offices would add customers during the daytime hours,” Motley said.

Papametro has some experience buying buildings and filling them with tenants. He bought the structure known as The Professional Building on Garrard Street and fixed it up. He was successful recruiting Home Alliance to move its offices from Urbana, where it had been located in the Brookens building, to his building. He hopes to do the same kind of thing with the Kesslers structure.

One attractive aspect of the Kesslers building is its parking lot in the rear — a feature not all downtown professional buildings possess.

