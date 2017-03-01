Building more than 100 years old; has been home to many businesses

George Papametro stands inside the former Kesslers Sporting Goods building in downtown Rantoul. The businessman plans to convert the large building into office space and would like to buy and fix up other downtown properties for the same purpose.

RANTOUL — The former Kesslers Sporting Goods building that George Papametro bought in downtown Rantoul from Al Vogelsang has been around for some time.

Vogelsang said the property is more than 100 years old.

Like most downtown properties, the building has held a number of different businesses through the generations.

It held several different sporting goods establishments, Vogelsang said. Before that, it was Johnson’s Hardware. A grocery store also called it home The upstairs held a dentist’s office.

“It’s actually three buildings,” Vogelsang said.

Vogelsang and his partner, Gery Maury, began operating their sporting goods business in a store on Garrard Street in 1974 before deciding they wanted to move to a new locale. So they bought the property in question located in the 100 block of East Sangamon Avenue.

“It was in disrepair, and we totally rehabbed it,” Vogelsang said.

Maury decided to retire in 1993, and Vogelsang bought him out. The business remained in operation until 1998 when Vogelsang sold it to Kesslers Sporting Goods.

BSN later bought out Kesslers, and that was the latest business located there before it closed.

Papametro plans to convert the building to office space, which he hopes will help downtown Rantoul.

The building has a full basement and an upstairs. It spans 7,000 square feet.

dhinton@rantoulpress.com