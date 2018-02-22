AT&T to hire 100 new Rantoul employees

RANTOUL — AT&T will hire 100 new customer service representatives for its Rantoul call center through the first half of 2018.

Company spokesman Phil Hayes said an open house hiring event is scheduled from 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 24, at the call center, 1 Aviation Center Road, on the grounds of the Rantoul airport.

Walk-ins are welcome.

Interested candidates may also apply online in advance at http://work.att.jobs/Rantoul.

The company expects to hire 20 new workers from Saturday’s event, with 80 more being hired through June.

“These are new jobs, not replacements,” Hayes said.

“We’re very excited for hiring and bringing in new employment,” Call Center Manager Kelly Hart said.

She said she expects a large number of applicants.

Hart said she started interviewing people for the new positions a couple of weeks ago — averaging about six interviews a day.

Opened by Ameritech in 1996, the center was switched to Cingular and later to AT&T.

AT&T employs more than 13,000 in Illinois.

The company continues to add employees to the Rantoul call center.

In October 2014, AT&T announced it would relocate 100 jobs from Springfield to the Rantoul facility. And in May 2016, 40 additional jobs were added. At that time, the call center employed 175 people.

