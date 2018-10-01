RANTOUL — LEAP (Leaders Employing All People), a free training resource and certification will be offered to employers in Rantoul and surrounding communities.

The training is scheduled from 9:30-11 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 24, at the Knights of Columbus building, 1001 Ohio Ave. in Rantoul.

LEAP is offered by Developmental Services Center and Community Choices, through a grant from the Champaign County Developmental Disabilities Board.

Participants will learn about disability-inclusive practices, accessibility, diversity topics and receive practical resources that they can reproduce in their own workplace.

Businesses will also receive a certificate upon completion.

For more information or to register, contact Stephanie Davenport at DSC, 217-356-9176 or www.dsc-illinois.org.



