New posts for 3 at Insurance Providers Group

Three people have been hired to new posts at Insurance Providers Group.

• Mikayla Wallace has joined the Rantoul office of Insurance Providers Group as a personal lines account manager.

She has a background in customer service. She also studied agriculture after high school.

Wallace’s responsibilities include handling new personal lines business, policy changes/updates and claims.

• Amanda Donaldson joined Insurance Providers Group of Paxton in September after obtaining her property and casualty license.

She previously worked for the Paxton Chamber of Commerce as its executive director.

Donaldson was born and raised in a small farming community and hopes to bring those same small-town values and commitment to her customers.

• Mandy Young has been serving the Gibson City office as a customer service representative/personal lines account manager since May.

She joined Insurance Providers Group in January 2013, and at that time became licensed in property and casualty, life and health.



