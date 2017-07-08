- Our Sites
RANTOUL — A job fair for potential bus drivers at the Rantoul and Savoy Head Start programs will be held 9 a.m.-noon Wednesday, Aug. 9, at the Rantoul Business Center, 601 S. Century Blvd.
Champaign County Regional Planning Commission staff will conduct on-the-spot interviews with applicants for a number of available positions.
Openings exist for both full-time and substitute bus drivers, as well as morning and afternoon shifts. Individuals offered one of the open positions will begin immediately and receive training from the RPC to earn their commercial driver’s license.
Drivers will be transporting 3- to 5-year-old children to and from the different Head Start facilities. A bus monitor also staffs each bus. Classes at the Rantoul and Savoy Head Start programs start on Tuesday, Sept. 5. Individuals may also apply online for these bus driver positions at https://ccrpc.org/jobs/.
