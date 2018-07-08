Started during World War II, local credit union going strong 75 years later

RANTOUL — Community Plus Federal Credit Union celebrated its 75th anniversary July 23 with refreshments and prizes at the credit union.

Mayor Chuck Smith presented a proclamation recognizing the occasion on behalf of the village of Rantoul. State Sen. Scott Bennett and Patrick Voss also presented certificates of recognition.

Community Plus FCU was organized during World War II to serve the needs of the civil service workers at Chanute Field.

President Mike Daugherty described that time, “During the war people were finally back to work after the Depression, but they were limited in their spending. Detroit was making tanks and bombers instead of cars. Essentials like gasoline and sugar were rationed. They needed someplace safe to put their money. They trusted their co-workers to form a credit union. After the war it was a place to borrow money and fuel the baby boom.”

The credit union later became a community credit union, moving off the base and undergoing several name changes. It is recognized as a leader among small credit unions in Illinois for its innovative solutions that put members on their path to financial security.

