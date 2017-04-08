Gifford bank official reappointed to association committee

- Our Sites
GIFFORD — Les Hoveln, chief lending officer of The Gifford State Bank, recently was reappointed to the Illinois Bankers Association 2017-2018 Agricultural Advisory Committee by IBA Chairman Dan Watts of Forest Park National Bank & Trust in Forest Park.
As a member of the committee, Hoveln will keep agricultural bankers informed of major agricultural-related issues, while recommending timely education programs, advising the IBA Board of Directors on recommended policy positions on agricultural issues and interacting with other agricultural related groups to achieve its goals.
