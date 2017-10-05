Fisher bank chief, others meet President Trump

FISHER — It was a chance for one president to meet with another.

The invitation was too good for Fisher National Bank President Mike Estes to ignore.

So Estes and Ryan Heiser — the senior vice president at Fisher National Bank of Mahomet — traveled to Washington, D.C., last week where they were lobbying for community bank regulations.

Estes joined more than 100 other community bankers for a meeting with President Donald Trump and other top administration officials at the White House as part of the 2017 ICBA Capital Summit.

“Fisher National Bank was deeply honored to be invited to attend (the) historic meeting, where the president reiterated his support for community banking,” Estes said.

“Fisher National Bank is proud to be in Washington to advocate on behalf of our industry so we can continue to be a powerful job creator and economic engine in all the communities we serve.”

Estes and others sat with President Trump and Vice President Mike Pence at the White House Rose Garden.

In the meeting, which also included, NEC Director Gary Cohn and Small Business Administration chief Linda McMahon, Trump said the administration is focused on addressing regulatory burdens to help community banks lend to small businesses.

Community bankers presented President Trump with a red “Make Community Banking Great Again” cap. In attendance at the meeting were community bankers from the Independent Community Bankers of America Executive Committee, board of directors, Federal Delegate Board, and policy committees.

In all, more than 1,000 community bankers were in Washington for ICBA’s Capital Summit to discuss critical issues facing community banks and their communities, such as excessive regulatory burdens that affect their ability to serve their customers, make loans and create jobs. The industry’s solution to the regulatory burden problem — ICBA’s Plan for Prosperity — is a pro-growth platform to eliminate onerous and unnecessary regulatory burdens that inhibit lending and innovation.

In a press release after the meetings ended, ICBA Chairman Scott Heitkamp, president and CEO of ValueBank Texas in Corpus Christi, said: “The nation’s community banks are dedicated to fostering local economic and job growth by serving the consumers and small businesses in their communities. Unfortunately, one-size-fits-all regulations are preventing community banks from lending and promoting prosperity at the local level. ICBA looks forward to continuing to work with President Trump, his administration and Congress to advance common-sense reforms that will help unleash the economic power of community banks.”

fkroner@news-gazette.com