Co-op expands markets with elevator purchases

Champaign-based Premier Cooperative Inc.’s purchase of grain elevators in Royal, Collison and Rossville from JBS United, Sheridan, Ind., has opened markets that are expected to boost annual grain sales by nearly 23 percent.

“Those facilities adjoin our eastern facilities so they’re a natural fit,” Premier General Manager Roger Miller said.

The Rossville elevator’s 10-car shuttle train loader on the CSX Railroad connects to markets in the east and southeast U.S. The Royal elevator has a 110-car loader on the Union Pacific Railroad that connects to the southwest U.S. market and Mexico.

“Mexico is the fastest-growing export market the U.S. has. Projections show that will continue,” Miller said. “We anticipate long term having some good rail markets.”

The co-op’s existing facilities in Champaign, Vermillion, Ford and Piatt counties shipped approximately 57 million bushels of corn, soybeans and some wheat annually to feeder markets in the south and southeast U.S., to the Gulf of Mexico and to processors in Decatur, Gibson City, Bloomington and Danville.

Existing staff will remain at all three elevators.

“That’s a benefit of the three locations. They’ve got a good group of employees,” Miller said.

The purchase also boosts Premier’s membership from more than 2,800 to more than 3,300, he added.

In addition to grain, Premier supplies its members with 3.6 million gallons of gas, diesel and lubricants annually; and through United Prairie, fertilizers, seed and crop protection.

Premier Cooperative was formed in 2009 when Fisher Farmers Grain and Coal, Grand Prairie Co-op and Farmers Elevator Co. of Jamaica combined. It expanded two years later with the addition of Rising Farmers Grain Co.

