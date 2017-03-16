Krause to be featured at Bellflower opry

BELLFLOWER — Chris Krause will perform at the Bellflower Country Opry at 7 p.m. Saturday, March 18.

Krause sings classic country and gospel.

A ham dinner will be served beginning at 5 p.m. until show time.

Call 309-722-3497 or 217-898-7493 for reserved seats or with questions or comments. Children 12 and under get in free.





