Krause to be featured at Bellflower opry

- Our Sites
- The News-Gazette
- IlliniHQ
- NewsTalk 1400 WDWS-AM
- Lite Rock 97.5 WHMS
- 107.9 WKIO
- Community News
- Magazines
BELLFLOWER — Chris Krause will perform at the Bellflower Country Opry at 7 p.m. Saturday, March 18.
Krause sings classic country and gospel.
A ham dinner will be served beginning at 5 p.m. until show time.
Call 309-722-3497 or 217-898-7493 for reserved seats or with questions or comments. Children 12 and under get in free.
Comments
Rantoul Press embraces discussion of both community and world issues. We welcome you to contribute your ideas, opinions and comments, but we ask that you avoid personal attacks, vulgarity and hate speech. we reserve the right to remove any comment at its discretion, and we will block repeat offenders' accounts. To post comments, you must first be a registered user, and your username will appear with any comment you post. Happy posting.