RTHS FFA chapter receives $2,500 Monsanto gift

RANTOUL — Area farmer Maury Busboom has directed $2,500 to Rantoul Township High School’s FFA chapter.

The money is through America’s Farmers Grow Communities, sponsored by the Monsanto Fund, a philanthropic arm of Bayer.

The FFA chapter will use the funds “to reestablish a gardening-supervised-agriculture experience lab for students to produce fresh vegetables to be used as a farm-to-table product in the RTHS cafeteria as well as donating fresh vegetables to local food banks,” RTHS Principal Todd Wilson said.

Celebrating its 10th year, America’s Farmers Grow Communities partners with farmers to support nonprofit organizations strengthening rural communities. The program offers farmers the chance to direct a $2,500 donation to a nonprofit of their choice. It has awarded more than $33 million to more than 8,000 nonprofits across rural America.