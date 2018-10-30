Getting water meant a half-mile walk — but watch out for rattlers

Rantoul Public Library will get a new roof, thanks to a loan from the village of Rantoul. The $170,000 loan will be paid back over 10 years.

RURAL PENFIELD — When Joseph and Anne Sarah Welles traveled to their new farm southwest of present-day Penfield, the ground had never been tilled. Rattlesnakes slithered in the tall prairie grass.

Welles, a native of Connecticut — a relative of Gideon Welles, secretary of the Navy under Abraham Lincoln — moved with his family to Ohio in 1835. Thirty years later, the 47-year-old Welles and his wife migrated to their 320-acre farm in Compromise Township.

It was 1865, the last year of the Civil War.

Welles had paid $7.80 an acre for the Illinois land that had never “been broken,” according to a history compiled by his grandson and daughter-in-law, Grace and Ralph Welles.

Half of the farmstead — they had to sell 160 acres due to the financial panic of the 1890s — remains in the Welles family and was recognized by the Illinois Department of Agricultural as a Sesquicentennial Farm.

“This designation not only honors their farm operation today, but also their ancestors who labored through adversity to maintain the family farm,” Agriculture Director Raymond Poe said.

Adversity? The rattlesnakes were so prevalent that a riding horse the family owned named Charlie got used to the snakes and refused to budge when he smelled them.

Some livestock were lost to the reptiles.

There was just one house in the 12 miles between their farm and what now is known as Rantoul.

Running water? More like running for water. The nearest fresh aqua was fetched from a spring half a mile away from the house. After a few years of that, the Welleses dug a well.

Sid Welles of Jacksonville, great-grandson of Joseph and Anne, said there weren’t many crops grown on the farm initially.

“Mostly cattle,” he said. “Gradually they started with the crops and tilling the ground.”

The Welleses had six children — all but one of them girls. The boy was Sid Welles’ grandfather, Thomas B., who bought his siblings’ interest in the farm during a three-decade span. All of the children were born on the farm.

Life on the Welles farm was, obviously, a lot different then. No massive harvesters with huge corn and bean heads. No insecticides or herbicides to manage pests and weeds. No government programs. No nearby grain elevators.

Corn was picked by hand. The ears were thrown into a horse-drawn wagon. The horse was smart and knew when it got to the end of a row to turn around and head the opposite direction.

“There’s always a lot of things that happened that were just commonplace back then — smokehouse, rendering hogs and raising your own beef and chickens,” Sid Welles said, recalling stories his grandfather told him.

Two years after the Welleses settled the land, an uncle, a Civil war veteran named John Jones, died. The family selected the highest spot on the land and buried him.

Six years later Compromise Township bought 7 acres from the Welleses around the family plot and started a cemetery. Many still know it as Welles Cemetery.

Even before the invention of automobiles, there were breakdowns on the road.

One day Thomas was driving one of his sisters to Gifford in a horse and buggy.

“On the way back, the horse that was pulling the buggy dropped over dead,” Sid said.

Sid’s cousin, Jim Hamilton of Rantoul, whose mother was also raised on the farm, said the farm produced an unexpected income.

“During the winter, believe it or not, they would go hunting and get rabbits,” he said. “They would clean them, salt them, put them in barrels and ship them to Chicago” for sale.

His uncles did the hunting, and his mother, their sister, Margaret Hamilton, helped to clean them.

When the roads got too slick in the winter, the family pulled a sleigh that was pulled behind a horse to get to town.

“It was coooold,” Jim Hamilton said. “They used to have stones they would put on the top of the stove; they would heat up and put them in canvas bags and put them where their feet were” in the sleigh.

Hamilton remembers sleeping upstairs in the farmhouse where he grew up with the stones placed under the blankets to keep them warm.

“The farm houses were old and cold,” Hamilton said. “The house I lived in, it was probably built in 1875. If you had a glass of water sitting on the bedroom table, that sucker would be almost frozen solid in the morning.”

Hamilton said his mother told them the family would load up in their 1914 Hupmobile and travel to Potomac for the town’s Fourth of July celebration.

Sid Welles’ and Hamilton’s grandfather farmed the ground until 1943 when at the age of 74 he rented it out to a tenant farmer. From then until present day it has been leased out to farmers, but its ownership remains in the Welles family.

dhinton@rantoulpress.com









