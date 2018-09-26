Dairy goats a staple on family farm

A curious Nubian goat gets up close and personal on the Crites farm in rural Rantoul.

RURAL RANTOUL — To an outsider, Anna Crites’ 16 Saanen and Nubian goats all look pretty much the same except for the different breeds. But Crites knows each by its name, including its personality and quality.

The 14-year-old Crites, with help from her mother, Nicole, raises the dairy goats on their sixth-generation family farm that was founded in 1895, southeast of Rantoul.

Anna Crites is likely to remember 2018 with fondness. She received the Premier Dairy Goat Exhibitor Award for the Saanen breed in the Illinois State Fair Open Show as well as the Best Junior Doe of Show in the Illinois State Fair 4-H/FFA Junior Show.

She is considering showing at the National Dairy Goat Show in Louisville this fall.

The ribbons Crites has won will more than fill a bushel basket. During a recent photo shoot, Crites put some of her top ribbons on a fence at the farm, and some of her goats tried to grab a few for an afternoon snack.

Goats are noted for that in that they are curious and sometimes find themselves in predicaments that the Criteses help them out of.

Crites follows in the footsteps of her mother, who used to raise dairy goats on the same farm and showed them in 4-H and FFA. When Anna said she wanted to start raising and showing dairy goats, Nicole contacted some dairy goat breeders she knew.

When judging for top-quality dairy goats, judges’ scorecards “mostly revolve around the mammary system for the milking does, but then general appearance like top line and structure for the milking and non-milking does,” Anna said.

To improve the form of their dairy goats, the Criteses listened to the opinions of various judges and friends who also show dairy goats. They bought top-of-the line bucks, which produce better kids.

They have not only bought bucks from Illinois but also Indiana and Oregon.

Anna Crites is a seven-year member of the Royal Ag 4-H Club, so showing goats at various fairs is in her blood. She’s been everywhere, man — topped by the State Fair honors.

Crites has come close to getting top honors, earning junior and senior champion awards several times.

“I’ve made a lot of friends that way,” she said, adding she “definitely” looks forward to the summer because of the shows and getting to see her friends again.

“There have been a lot of people who have been very good to us, giving tips and suggestions,” Nicole Crites said. They provide breeding suggestions and health and nutrition suggestions. “It’s kind of a family” at the goat shows.

Anna said she hopes to continue to show dairy goats as long as she can.

“I just like their personality. They’re fun to be around. Some are smart, and some aren’t. Some people don’t raise their goats to be stubborn, but ours can be.”

That’s because mom and daughter admit they spoil the kids — bottle feeding them from the time they are born, which helps the young goats to quickly become attached to them. The early days of bottle feeding after a birth requires multiple feedings. Eventually they get to the point where they are bottle fed twice a day until they are old enough.

While most teens like to sleep in, that’s not an option for Anna. She gets up at 5:30 a.m. every day but gets a lot of help from mom.

The goats have to be milked right away. And while the Criteses milk them by hand, Anna would like to take the prize money that she won this year to buy a milking machine.

“We usually have multiple kids (goats have one to four kids), so it’s a lot to do,” Nicole said, noting, though, there are trade-offs with both systems. With a milking machine, there still is the cleanup and disinfecting of the machine afterward. When milking by hand, there is none of that.

The milk is pasteurized and fed to the young goats.

The Nubians are distinguished by their long, floppy ears and are either brown, black or silver on their bodies, while the Saanens are all white. The Saanens are solid milk producers, but the Nubians’ milk has higher butterfat.

The family farm has had a history of livestock, including dairy, hogs, steers, horses and chickens. But until Nicole, there were no dairy goats.

Anna’s brother, Adam, raises Polled Hereford cattle for his FFA project at Rantoul Township High School.

Nicole said Adam and Adam and Anna’s father, James, are helpful with moving bales of straw and hay, making repairs, building feeders and fencing, picking up feed, helping with set up, loading and unloading at the fairs and other needed tasks.

“It’s really a family effort,” Nicole Crites said.

Anna, who attended Prairieview-Ogden schools through eighth grade, recently started her freshman year at RTHS, where she is a member of the FFA chapter. Her FFA chapter project will likely be — you guessed it — dairy goats.

