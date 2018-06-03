Expect lots of rain, reduced corn stocks

DEWEY — Area farmers can expect wetter-than-normal conditions the next two months, corn stocks to decline and more acreage to be planted to soybeans, according to two experts who spoke at a informational farm breakfast last week sponsored by Dewey Bank.



WEATHER FORECAST

Andrew Pritchard, who operates Chambana Weather and is a member of the science team of Agrible Inc., said March and April should be warm and quite rainy in the Midwest.

Until recently, east central Illinois had been experiencing a drought, primarily due to the frigid temperatures. The area went from having 25 percent of average moisture to 150 percent of average after receiving 5 1/2 inches of rain in February.

“Colder air can hold less moisture,” Pritchard said. “That’s why you want (winter) temps in the 20s and 30s” if you want precipitation.

Pritchard said the area has seen a flip toward the classic La Nina pattern, which he thinks will continue for the next several weeks, meaning wet weather.

“We might find ourselves talking about too much rain into the first part of April, heavy rain, thunderstorms and even some snow,” he said.

Pritchard said he is concerned about drought conditions in the Texas panhandle, Oklahoma and Kansas “because we don’t see the signal they will get beneficial rains.”



CROP FORECAST

Todd Hubbs, an agricultural economist specializing in commodity market analysis and risk management at the University of Illinois, said corn prices have been depressed because of high stock levels since 2012. A switch to more soybean acreage and poor growing conditions in South America, however, could help to shrink the amount of corn on hand. But it won’t come quickly.

According to United States Department of Agriculture figures, the country has 1.2 billion in corn stocks.

“It’s still going to hang over prices quite a bit,” Hubbs said. “We’ve got a lot of corn.”

Hubbs said there are indications of strong corn consumption, which is a good sign heading into 2018-19.

In the first quarter of the marketing year, a little more than 2.3 billion bushels of corn were consumed in the feed and residual side. He said he would’ve expected to see that number higher due to the large size of livestock herds.

Another area of strength in demand is in ethanol grind.

“We’ve been grinding over a million barrels a day for ethanol production,” Hubbs said. “Right now I’d say we’re looking at about 2.6 billion ... bushels of corn used this marketing year for ethanol production.”

He said the country has experienced a 6 percent climb in gasoline consumption from last year.

One area that could be hurt is in ethanol exports. Brazil levied a tariff on U.S. ethanol exports while the South American country has been exporting about two times above its quota. The tariff was in retaliation for the U.S. placing restrictions on fresh beef imports from Brazil.

Hubbs said he remains optimistic about corn export numbers (the USDA projects 2.05 billion bushels).

“I think we’ll do more than that basically because of the corn production numbers out of South America and our export prices are the lowest in the world, and you’re starting to see the export numbers pick up substantially,” Hubbs said.

On the production side, the ag economist said he thinks USDA’s estimate of 90 million corn acres being planted is high due to the price competitiveness with soybeans.

“I’ve been around Iowa, Illinois and Indiana, and I’ve heard a lot of folks talk about planting more beans — beans on beans or shifting more acreage over to beans,” Hubbs said.

He said he has seen “an unbelievable rally in soybeans,” which is predicated on a drought in Argentina. But he said Brazil is planting a record crop of 112-116 metric tons of soybeans.

Hubbs said export numbers have been anemic, and he doesn’t think it will pick up.

“There’s a lot of downside in the risk of soybean process,” Hubbs said. “Normally we export 38-43 percent of China’s soybeans. We’re not even close to that. It’s more like 35 percent this year.”

Still, Hubbs said he believes there will be a million more acres of soybeans planted this year.

