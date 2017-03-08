- Our Sites
ONARGA — The Iroquois-Ford Soil and Water Conservation districts/NRCS are sponsoring a cover crop field day from 9:30 a.m.-2:30 Wednesday, Aug. 16, at the Tom Roselius and Mark Redeker farms, 4 miles south of Crescent City on Illinois 49/1400 North Road.
Speakers will discuss the Illinois State University trial plot results involving ongoing nitrogen and cover crop research, and how cover crops reduce nitrogen loss.
There will also be cover crop application demonstrations, plot tours and more.
Ford-Iroquois Farm Bureau will offer free confidential water testing for nitrate levels at the event for individuals bringing in water samples.
RSVP for purposes of the lunch count at 815-432-3946, extension 3.
