Fisher poultry team hatches a fourth-place finish at state contest

FISHER — The Fisher High School FFA poultry team finished fourth in competition at the state livestock and poultry judging contest on the campus of the University of Illinois.

“The members of Fisher FFA practiced hard and were ready for the competition,” chapter adviser Jennifer Boberg said. “The hard work and dedication paid off for Fisher’s poultry team.

Along with placing fourth place as a team, many of the members were individual placers, including Sophia Hortin (12th), Kindall Carter (10th) and Bethany Musick (ninth).

Also competing in poultry were Bailey Parks and Alexis Hallden.

The members who competed in the livestock contest were Gabrielle Shook, James Dunham, Caleb Liestman and Savannah Pring.

