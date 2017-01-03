Ag forecast calls for higher corn prices

Members of the Fisher FFA line up for breakfast with local farmers at the Dewey Bank Farmer’s Breakfast, at the Dewey Community Church, in Dewey on Tuesday. University of Illinois agricultural economist Darrel Good spoke to the group about current market conditions, future acreage, yields, consumption and prices for agricultural commodities.

DEWEY — Corn prices could see a slight increase this year, while soybeans could see a slight decrease.

And as always, weather will play a big role.

That’s the early forecast from University of Illinois ag economist Darrel L. Good, who spoke to about 40 people Tuesday at the annual Dewey Bank farmers breakfast.

Overall, he said, “not a lot has changed since last year.”

Corn prices could increase by about 20 cents, to about $3.60 or $3.70 a bushel.

Good expects this because corn acreage should go down, given past years of low corn prices. Prices could also benefit from an improved domestic economy.

But not everything is expected to go corn’s way in 2017. Production in Brazil was down last year and is expected to recover this year, which will compete directly with U.S. corn. China is also cutting back on ethanol imports and building an inventory of domestic corn.

Corn prices have been low the past three years, as farmers have above-average yields. If those yields dip below the trend-line average, Good said corn prices could reach $4.

With soybeans, Good said, “we’re going to average nationally probably $9.50 beans this year. I’d look for that to be 50 to 60 cents lower for the 2017–18 crop.”

Soybean prices have stayed relatively high, despite large yields the past three years, thanks in large part to strong and growing demand from China. While this is expected to plateau, it’s not expected to shrink.

Biodiesel is also still growing, though there is uncertainty about how much the Trump administration wants it.

This year, soybean prices could be hurt by a couple factors. With corn acreage expected to decline, soybean acreage could increase, which would hurt prices. South America is also expected to recover from a weak year due to widespread flooding.

With all of his predictions, Good cautioned that much will depend on the weather.

“The wild card, as is always the case this time of year: What kind of weather are we going to have here in the U.S. in 2017?” he said.

Harlan Trotter, 82, farms outside of Dewey and said he has been able to hold steady during the past few years of low corn prices.

“It’s been bearable,” he said after Good’s presentation.

He trusts Good’s forecasts, but agreed the weather is always unpredictable.

“That old boy’s usually right on the money,” he said. “It’s very hard to predict the future in this game. ... A lot of things can change, mainly the weather, and he mentioned that. So, yeah, I think we’ll be all right.”

