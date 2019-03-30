Home » News » Courts, Police, and Fire

Rantoul men arrested for possession of Ecstasy, cannabis on I-57

Sat, 03/30/2019 - 8:03pm | Mary Schenk

URBANA — Two Rantoul men were arrested Friday afternoon by Illinois State Police for allegedly having cannabis and Ecstasy in a car on Interstate 57.

Stephon Austin, 24, of the 100 block of Winding Lane, and Buddy Tackett-Anderson, 21, of the 800 block of Pinecrest Drive, were in a car that a state trooper stopped on southbound 57 about a mile north of Rantoul for alleged seat belt violations.

Assistant State's Attorney Kristin Alferink told Judge Heidi Ladd that Tackett-Anderson was the driver and Austin was in the back seat.

Smelling cannabis, the trooper searched and found a backpack in the back seat containing 124 pills of Ecstasy that Tackett-Anderson said belonged to him.

Alferink said the trooper also found on the rear floorboard near Austin a trash bag that contained about an ounce of cannabis and 101 individually packaged cannabis cigars that weighed about a total of 5 ounces. She said Austin admitted that the cannabis and the cigars were his.

Both men are expected to be criminally charged Monday.

mschenk@news-gazette.com
 

  • Printer-friendly version
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Google
  • Yahoo
  • StumbleUpon
  • Reddit
  • Digg
  • del.icio.us

Comments

Comments for this post are inactive.