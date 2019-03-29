Village committee to hear loan requests

RANTOUL — A village loan committee will meet Tuesday, April 2, to discuss loan requests totaling $430,000.

Two microloans are being sought.

One totals $30,000 from Jennifer Kitchens to purchase and operate Hap-E-Dog Bath Haus, located at 1712 E. Grove Ave, in the Rantoul Plaza shopping center.

The other request, for $50,000, is from Jorge Maltos to pay off the building used for Casa Fiesta restaurant, 215 E. Sangamon Ave., and to build an outdoor seating area.

Also, an Economic Development Assistance loan totaling $350,000 is being requested by Vijay Patel to improve the structure and parking lot at Maple Grove Plaza.

“He plans to improve all of the buildings on the property, including the exterior, according to when we met to discuss,” Eisenhauer said. “He plans to give it a different and more attractive appearance to encourage more redevelopment along the area.”

Eisenhauer said the village has received numerous complaints about the condition of the parking lot.

He said the committee will also discuss implementing a new microloan requirement to seek assistance from the Small Business Development Corp.

The committee meeting will be held at 1 p.m. in the conference room of the municipal building, 333 S. Tanner St.

dhinton@rantoulpress.com