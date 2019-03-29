Rantoul woman shot while riding in car

RANTOUL — A 23-year-old Rantoul woman was shot while traveling in a vehicle on the village’s southeast side late Thursday.

The woman was transported by ambulance to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Village police said an officer heard a series of gunshots near the area of South Point Commons at 11:47 p.m. METCAD then received a 911 call from a woman who said she had been shot near that location.

The woman, who was a passenger, and the 19-year-old male driver of the vehicle were not immediately available to describe to police where the shooting happened.

Officers later located a crime scene in the 100 block of West Wheat Avenue, where evidence was recovered.

The suspect vehicle was described as similar to a gray Chevrolet Trailblazer and was not located by police.

Anyone with information about the incident or who has information about the suspect or vehicle is asked to call the Rantoul Police Department at 217-893-5600 or Champaign County Crime Stoppers at 217-333-8477.

