Rantoul police don't believe shooting was a random act

Updated 7:23 p.m.



RANTOUL -- Village police don't believe a Thursday evening shooting in which a Rantoul woman was injured while riding in a vehicle was a random incident.

"The targets are known to each other," Lt. Justin Bouse said Friday evening. "There appears to be some issue between at least individuals, maybe groups."

The female victim sustained a laceration to her head, which Bouse termed "superficial," after numerous shots were fired on West Wheat Avenue.

The 23-year-old victim was a passenger in a vehicle driven by a 19-year-old male. Bouse declined to say if the shooting might be related to a March 14 incident in the area of Bel Air Drive and Bel Place on the village's north side. In that incident, two individuals who had exited a vehicle were shot at by one of three males they saw in the area. No arrests have been made in that case.

Friday afternoon, Rantoul police, assisted by the METRO SWAT team, executed a search warrant at a residence in the 200 block of West Frost Avenue.

"Once inside we did locate some evidence from the shooting," said Bouse, who declined to say what the evidence was. "We were also conducting interviews. There were two occupants inside the residence, and a third person who resides there that we located that we are still interviewing."

He said no arrests had been made.

"We're not receiving a whole lot of cooperation," Bouse said. "So it's tough to put all the pieces together."



ORIGINAL STORY:

RANTOUL — A 23-year-old Rantoul woman was shot while traveling in a vehicle on the village’s southeast side late Thursday.

The woman was transported by ambulance to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Village police said an officer heard a series of gunshots near the area of South Point Commons at 11:47 p.m. METCAD then received a 911 call from a woman who said she had been shot near that location.

The woman, who was a passenger, and the 19-year-old male driver of the vehicle were not immediately available to describe to police where the shooting happened.

Officers later located a crime scene in the 100 block of West Wheat Avenue, where evidence was recovered.

The suspect vehicle was described as similar to a gray Chevrolet Trailblazer and was not located by police.

Anyone with information about the incident or who has information about the suspect or vehicle is asked to call the Rantoul Police Department at 217-893-5600 or Champaign County Crime Stoppers at 217-333-8477.

