Larson earns student of month honor

RANTOUL — Emma Larson was named the Rantoul Exchange Club student of the month.

The Rantoul Township High School senior is a daughter of Jeremy and Rachel Larson of Rantoul.

She ranks 17th in her class of 173 students with a 5.139 grade point average.

Her school activities have included student council, Fellowship of Christian Athletes, volleyball, basketball and football cheerleading, Eagle Mentoring Program, National Honor Society, Debate Club and Modern Media.

School and civic offices held include student council class representative, secretary, historian and vice president, youth delegate for First United Methodist Church Great Plains Annual Conference, American Legion Auxiliary Illini Girls State city superintendent and regional superintendent of schools, National Honor Society secretary and volleyball Rowdy leader.

Honors and awards: high honor roll, Excellence in Theater Arts Award, basketball cheerleading Eagle Effort in basketball and football, Scholar Athlete Award, perfect attendance, varsity letter in basketball and football cheerleading, named Heart of the Team for the basketball cheer section and Illini Girls State Outstanding Citizens.

She has been involved in countless volunteeer activities, ranging from float building to raking leaves with her youth group to Week of Hope work camp for youth group to Fellowship of Christian Athletes Christmas diner.

She has worked for the Rantoul Rec Department as scorekeeper, concessions worker and babysitting. She has also worked for Credit Union 1 as loan processor/title specialist.

Larson plans to attend college with a goal of becoming a first-grade teacher. She said she has also interested in social work.



