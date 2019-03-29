Elderly woman scammed of nearly $2,000

By RANTOUL PRESS



RANTOUL — An elderly Rantoul woman was scammed out of nearly $2,000.

Rantoul police Lt. Justin Bouse said the woman, who is 89, lost $1,950 in the scam.

“The female received a letter in the mail stating she was the winner of $250,000,” Bouse said. “In order to claim it, she had to send $1,950 to Houston, Texas, which she did.”

The woman is a resident of the 400 block of Alta Brown Court. The theft was reported March 21.

Bouse said although this type of scam has existed for many years, “we do not see very many of them locally.”

news@rantoulpress.com