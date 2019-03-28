Ford County prosecutor drops charges against Hari

PAXTON — Ford County’s prosecutor has dismissed charges of unlawful restraint and battery that were filed in 2017 against a former sheriff’s deputy who is now awaiting trial in federal court in both Illinois and Minnesota for alleged acts of terrorism.

Ford County Circuit Court records show that during a February court hearing, State’s Attorney Andrew Killian dismissed the state’s charges against 48-year-old Michael B. Hari of Clarence.

The case was dismissed “without prejudice,” meaning the state could still refile the charges in the future.

Hari was not present at the hearing but instead was represented at the hearing by his court-appointed public defender, David Rumley. Four days after the hearing, Hari apparently was unaware that the case had already been dismissed, as he filed a hand-written motion that day demanding a speedy trial.

In his motion, Hari noted that the federal government was threatening to remove him from Illinois so he could be tried in the federal case in Minnesota, which, Hari said, would “complicate” his defense in the Ford County case. Hari noted that delaying the local case would jeopardize the availability of “evidence and witnesses.”

“The Ford County case existed prior to the out-of-state federal charges and Illinois federal charges,” wrote Hari, who at that time was in the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service and being housed at the Livingston County Jail in Pontiac. “The disposition of the Ford County charges should take precedence over the out-of-state federal charges.”

Hari was no longer at the Livingston County Jail as of Thursday.

A month after Hari filed his motion in Ford County, U.S. Magistrate Judge Hildy Bowbeer ordered that Hari’s federal trial would begin Sept. 30 at the federal courthouse in St. Paul, Minn. Although unclear, it is believed that Hari will be prosecuted on the Minnesota charges before he is tried in Urbana on those filed in the Central District of Illinois.

In his motion filed in the Ford County case, Hari called his removal from Illinois prior to the resolution of the local case “premature.” Hari noted that the federal charges filed in the Central District of Illinois could be resolved “at the same time” as his Ford County charges if he were to remain in Illinois.

On those grounds, Hari asked the court to issue a writ to prevent his removal from the state until the Ford County case is resolved.

That motion became moot, though, when Killian dismissed the local charges.

Killian did not immediately return an email requesting comment Thursday.

Hari had been charged in Ford County Circuit Court with battery, a Class A misdemeanor, and unlawful restraint, a Class 4 felony, in connection with the alleged assault of a neighbor, Jon-Michael O’Neill, in July 2017. Hari was accused of using an “arm-bar takedown” maneuver on O’Neill to restrain him during an argument over Hari’s loose dogs, and then pressing an airsoft handgun against the back of his head as he was being held face-down against the back of Hari’s car.

O’Neill’s wife, Hope, responded to the news of the case’s dismissal with disappointment Thursday.

“Wow, that’s so sad,” she said in a Facebook post. “No matter what he should (have) been prosecuted for what he did to Jon.”

In the federal case, Hari is accused of, among other alleged acts of terrorism, planting homemade explosive devices in a shed on the O’Neills’ property in February 2018. An anonymous tip received by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives led to the discovery of the explosives in two black bags.

Hari, the alleged leader of a homegrown domestic terrorism group known as the “White Rabbits,” was one of four Clarence men charged in federal court in connection with alleged acts of terrorism both in Minnesota and in central Illinois and Indiana, including the August 2017 firebombing of the Dar al-Farooq Islamic Center in Bloomington, Minn., and the attempted firebombing of the Women’s Health Practice in Champaign in November 2017.

Hari’s co-defendants in the alleged hate crimes — Clarence residents Michael McWhorter, 30, Joe Morris, 23, and Ellis “E.J” Mack, 19 — have pleaded guilty to various counts and are awaiting sentencing.

Hari served as a Ford County sheriff’s deputy for 18 months and once had owned a gun store in Paxton. He ran unsuccessfully as a Libertarian candidate for the sheriff’s position in 1998.

In November 2006, Hari was sentenced to 30 months of probation after a Ford County jury found him guilty of abducting his two daughters, a case that received national attention on “The Dr. Phil Show.”

wbrumleve@news-gazette.com