Early voting starts in Rantoul, elsewhere in county

URBANA — If you haven’t voted yet for the April 2 consolidated elections, you’ve got eight new places in Champaign County to cast your ballot early, including Rantoul.

County Clerk Aaron Ammons urged everyone who hasn’t yet voted to take advantage of the new early voting spots that opened Wednesday.

“April 2 is the last day to cast your vote in this consolidated election,” he reminded.

Ammons said voting on the University of Illinois campus should be easier and more accessible for this election with the addition of a first floor voting spot in the Illini Union.

Early voting continues through Monday at the county clerk’s office at 1776 E. Washington St., U, and at the eight new locations including:

— Illini Union, 1401 W. Green St., Urbana, in the Pine Lounge on the first floor.

— Meadowbrook Community Church, 1902 S. Duncan Road, Champaign.

— Leonhard Recreation Center, 2307 Sangamon Drive, Champaign.

— Church of the Living God, 312 E. Bradley Ave., Champaign.

— Lake of the Woods Elk Pavilion, Lake of the Woods Road, Mahomet.

— Tolono Public Library, 111 E. Main St., Tolono.

— Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, 802 E. Douglas, St. Joseph.

— The Gathering Place building at First United Methodist Church, 200 S. Century Blvd., Rantoul.

Early voting hours at the eight new locations are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on all weekdays and 9 a.m. to noon Saturday. And as of Wednesday, voting hours at the county clerk’s office have been extended through Monday, from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Champaign County voters can also vote this Sunday, March 31, at all nine locations.

Sunday voting hours are from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at all locations except for the four churches, where the polling places will be open from 1-4 p.m.

Early voting also continues up until election day (except for Sunday) in Vermilion, Douglas, Ford, Piatt and DeWitt counties.

All five counties are offering extended early voting hours this Saturday at their county clerks’ offices.

Hours to vote Saturday in those counties are 9 a.m. to noon in Douglas, Vermilion and Piatt counties, and 8:30 a.m. to noon in DeWitt and Ford counties.

