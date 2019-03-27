Ludlow honor roll announced

LUDLOW — Honor roll has been released for the third quarter grading period at Ludlow Grade School.
SECOND GRADE
Honors — Stephanie Diego Gonzalez, Maxlyn Frank, Kayana Van Horn and Steven Wease.
Honorable mention — Mason Brookwalter.
THIRD GRADE
Honors — Brianna Hunter and Magali Sicajan Corona.
FOURTH GRADE
High honors — Caleb Bradbury, Aaliyah Clement, Elizabeth Fultz and Cheyanne Zook.
Honors — Xander Leggett and Chase Schroeder.
Honorable mention — Kaylee Van Horn.
FIFTH GRADE
Honors — Owen Brewer, Arionna Clement and Kylie Van Horn.
Honorable mention — Travis Stone.
SIXTH GRADE
High honors — Gwen Bradbury, Jallyssa Corbin and Michael Wease
Honors — Phoebe Skipper
SEVENTH GRADE
Honorable mention — Aurelio Diego Gonzalez.
EIGHTH GRADE
Honors — Amethyst Erickson, Triston Stone and Natilee Walston.
Honorable mention — Makayla Duke, Angel Gonzalez Ortiz, Blake Nelson and Jacob Shingleton.
Comments
Comments for this post are inactive.