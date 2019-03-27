Ludlow honor roll announced

LUDLOW — Honor roll has been released for the third quarter grading period at Ludlow Grade School.

SECOND GRADE

Honors — Stephanie Diego Gonzalez, Maxlyn Frank, Kayana Van Horn and Steven Wease.

Honorable mention — Mason Brookwalter.

THIRD GRADE

Honors — Brianna Hunter and Magali Sicajan Corona.

FOURTH GRADE

High honors — Caleb Bradbury, Aaliyah Clement, Elizabeth Fultz and Cheyanne Zook.

Honors — Xander Leggett and Chase Schroeder.

Honorable mention — Kaylee Van Horn.

FIFTH GRADE

Honors — Owen Brewer, Arionna Clement and Kylie Van Horn.

Honorable mention — Travis Stone.

SIXTH GRADE

High honors — Gwen Bradbury, Jallyssa Corbin and Michael Wease

Honors — Phoebe Skipper

SEVENTH GRADE

Honorable mention — Aurelio Diego Gonzalez.

EIGHTH GRADE

Honors — Amethyst Erickson, Triston Stone and Natilee Walston.

Honorable mention — Makayla Duke, Angel Gonzalez Ortiz, Blake Nelson and Jacob Shingleton.

