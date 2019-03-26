Village, school, park board, library elections on tap April 2

Area residents head to the polls next Tuesday, April 2, to cast their ballots for village board, school board, park board and library board.

Several area races are on tap.

In Rantoul:

For village board, incumbents Henry “Hank” Gamel and Chad Smith, appointee Sherry Johnson, plus former trustee Gary Wilson are candidates for three seats for four-year terms.

Mark Wilkerson and Jasmyne Boyce are seeking election to fill a two-year unexpired term.

Six candidates are seeking three seats on the Rantoul City Schools board. They are incumbents Joan Fitzgarrald and John Brotherton as well as appointee Andy Graham and newcomers Jack J. Anderson, Joe Robinson and Edwin Everly.

Five candidates filed for three seats on the Rantoul Township High School board — incumbents Janet Brotheron, Roger Quinlan and Jeremy Larson and newcomers Monica Hall and Matthew Walters.

For Rantoul Park District Board, Richard Jean, who was appointed, is seeking a six-year term, while incumbent Rich Thomas is seeking to fill an unexpired two-year term.

For Rantoul Public Library Board, newcomer Deborah “Violet” LaPine and incumbent Donna Miner are candidates for two six-year terms, and appointee William Wagner is a candidate for a two-year unexpired term.

In Thomasboro, incumbents Anthony Grilo and Dustin Rhodes and appointee John Curry are unopposed for three-year terms on the village board.

For Thomasboro school board, William Wilken and Tom Henkelman are running for four-year terms. No candidate had filed to fill a two-year unexpired term.

In Fisher, four candidates are seeking four four-year terms on the school board. They are Tiffany Rushing, Leonard Delaney, Janice Douglas and Bradley Zwilling.

For Fisher village trustee, three candidates are running for three positions — Angela Seidelman, Roger Ponton and R. Brock Deer.

In Gifford, incumbents Derald Ackerman and Diane Baker are unopposed for four-year terms for village president and village clerk, respectively.

For village trustee, two candidates are running for three seats for four-year terms — Adam Pannbacker and Devan Hammond.

For Gifford school board, four candidates are running for three positions. They are Caroline Franzen, Alyson Suits, Michael Schluter and Traci L. Harris.

For Gifford Fire Protection District trustee, Sean Weary is seeking a six-year term, while Robin Clements and John Stoffel are running for four-year unexpired terms.

In Ludlow, incumbent Steve Thomas is being challenged by village trustee Ross Radke for village president.

Marsha Spear, Miranda Moore and Paxton Palumbo are seeking election to three seats on the village board, all for four-year terms.

For Ludlow school board, Thomas Vernon Fultz is seeking to fill a two-year unexpired term. Four candidates, meanwhile, are running for as many positions to fill four-year terms — Erin Brucker, Rhonda Moore, Mary Nuku and Geraldine Roberts.

For Prairieview-Ogden school board, candidates for four positions are Chad E. Pruitt, Chad Goldenstein, Chad A. Barnes and Kyle Rademacher.

In Foosland, five candidates are running for three positions on village board for four-year terms — Paul Volker, Jacob Jenkins, Brian Field, Carly Wilson and Dale Aldrich. One candidate is unopposed for a two-year unexpired term on village board — Clara Sedberry.

For Armstrong-Ellis school board, four candidates are seeking as many positions — James “Buddy” Edenburn, Cory Acton, Edward Dean Bohlen and Jordan Vela.

There are three candidates for three positions on the Armstrong Township High School board — John M. Gordon, Gordon Hedrick and Andrew J. Cler.