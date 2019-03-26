RTHS board candidates give their views

RANTOUL — Perception of the school, student behavior and student safety against outside threats were among the topics discussed by three candidates for Rantoul Township High School board at a forum sponsored by Rantoul Residents for Representation, League of Women Voters and Rantoul Press.

Candidates Janet Brotherton, Monica Hall and Roger Quinlan were present. They gave opening and closing statements and responded to questions.



Opening statements

Brotherton and her husband, John, both grew up in Rantoul and attended RTHS as have their children and grandchildren. She taught 35 years in the Rantoul City Schools system and has been a member of the RTHS board since 2003.

She said she wants to continue her board service.

“I feel like we have a lot of unfinished business,” Brotherton said. “I would like to continue to be a part of that to see the progress we are making, to work on the things that we need to improve. And with your support, I would like to continue to sit in the seat and get that done.”

Hall is a lifelong resident of Rantoul and RTHS graduate. A mother of three, two of her children have graduated from RTHS and the third is a senior there, “which is why my voice is horse because I have been cheering for him on the track team,” she said.

“I am dedicated to the people and children of Rantoul,” Hall said. “Education has been a passion for me. I got my bachelor’s from Illinois Wesleyan in nursing. I received my Ph.D. in nursing. I have taught at Parkland College for the last 10 years, so I know what is needed for kids after high school. I am dedicated to hear the voice of the parents, to be that person to have an open communication. I am excited and hope you will vote for me to be on the RTHS school board.”

Quinlan has lived in the school district his entire life, having grown up on a farm just north of the village. He and his entire family as well as his three children and wife graduated from RTHS.

Quinlan earned a bachelor’s degree from Eastern Illinois University and a master’s in administration from the University of Illinois. He has been an RTHS board member for eight years and has “spent a great deal of my life with RTHS as a student teacher, coach and athletic director and now board member.”

“I truly care about RTHS and take a great deal of pride in the school,” Quinlan said. “When I initially ran for the school board I thought the needs of the students should be the No. 1 priority, and I still feel that way.

“As a board member I think the present board has provided students with a safe environment for learning. We have kept the faculty up to date; we have provided a strong administration, excellent teachers, a good support staff, have kept up with technology and provided the students with a well-rounded education. Our administrators and teachers are constantly looking out for the needs of our students. They have the curriculum for the college-bound, those wanting to enter the work force and those wanting to join the armed forces. In my heart, I have always felt that RTHS is one of the best schools in downstate Illinois. I would like to continue as a board member for at least one more term and finish up some unfinished business we are working on with the board.”



What do you see is the No. 1 challenge facing the board?

Hall: “Recruitment and retention of teachers. I think our faculty needs to reflect the way our community looks. Right now we do not have that. If we could recruit at the places like the HBCU, which stands for Historically Black Colleges and Universities, maybe we could bring a more diverse group of teachers. I think students need to look at teachers that look a little bit like them.”

Quinlan: “Probably it would be the keeping and retaining of our staff. It’s difficult to keep young teachers, particularly because we can’t pay what they pay in the suburbs. A lot of times we get teachers, and they see a job up north that might pay $10,000-$15,000 more, and then, guess what? They’re gone. It’s a problem. Finding minority teachers, very difficult because they do the same thing. They know where they can make the money, so that’s where they go.”

Brotherton: “In school and the community, it’s perception. We have tried really hard to present the positive things. We have a lot of things in our school that we need to celebrate. I have said we have a lot of students and parents who are doing a great job. We have a lot of staff and administrators who are working very, very hard. We need to use the resources. Unfortunately, social media will come to the lockdown, but they won’t come to the talent show. They won’t come to the musical, and we need to get the word out as much as we can. And we need to do that by all being cheerleaders and promote the positive.”



Beyond the legal requirements, what are we doing, and what should we be doing for the special-needs youth in our school?

Quinlan: “Well, I think we’re doing a pretty good job right now. I just attended a meeting of the Rural Champaign County Special Ed Cooperative. In our school, I think we do everything we’re required to by law. We take good care of our special education students. Several have to be sent to different places for them to get their education. It costs a lot of money. We have a really good staff in our special ed department. I think we’re doing a good job with our special-needs kids.”

Brotherton: “I believe we should continue to include and mainstream as many students as we can who are special needs as long as it’s a viable program for the students. To do that we have to provide resources, including training, (information about medical conditions), what we need to be aware of for that child to help them reach their potential. We have upgraded facilities. We have a life-skills room that is amazing that teaches the students just to meet their daily needs. That’s a triumph that if we can teach them to be on their own and have a great life that meets their potential, then I think we’ve accomplished a lot.”

Hall: “I’m not currently on the board, so I am not sure of what programs are available. I have had parents and others in the community who have said the paraprofessionals at the high school could be paid more. I’ve heard it’s not comparable to (Rantoul City Schools), that they’ve lost several good paraprofessionals to RCS. If RTHS could hire and train and keep and pay the good paraprofessionals to deal with these special-needs kids, that would go a long way in making their life and their schooling a lot better.”



What measures do you believe are appropriate to ensure that Rantoul schools don’t suffer loss of life in a school shooting?

Brotherton: I believe it is our responsibility to provide all the mechanics, the doors, the resource officers, everything we need to make the building safe. If you look at the history of school shootings, most are former students. We need to go further back and find ways where there are social needs; we need to provide more mental health services, (be more cognitive) ... to sense maybe there are problems that are going to happen and be preventative in that way and help as many students as we can that may be on that path.”

Hall: “I agree with Janet. I think a big thing is to provide a safer place and let people know if they think if a person in high school (is to commit a violent act, to let someone in authority know.) Typically, students know. They are the first ones to know that someone was thinking about getting a gun. We need to give them a safe place, to be able to tell and not be hurt.”

Quinlan: “We’ve got cameras and drills now. We used to have just a tornado drill, and now we have a shooter drill. All the precautions are being taken. There’s never any guarantee. We have hired an additional social worker, I think, to help these kids that have problems. We need to keep encouraging other students if they know anything to let a teacher or resource officer know about it before it happens.”



What specifically can be done to improve communication with parents and the community?

Hall: “One thing is to let the board meetings be live-streamed like the village board meetings are. Just making sure there is some kind of communication with the parents and teachers and board, maybe social media ... beyond just posting the minutes on the website. I think there has to be more open means of communication. The website is great.”

Quinlan: “I think our administration already, we have a website that has everything on it, email; all the time, they know things almost before we do as board members sometimes. I think communication with the parents, the school does as much as they can. I think more positive press would help. We’re always looking for that. As far as school board meetings, we have maybe four-five people who attend, and they’re usually the same people. I doubt if they’re going to live-stream our school board meetings, but you never know.”

Brotherton: “We just passed a resolution to upgrade all our infrastructure on our technology. We got a $180,000 grant that we actually only have to pay $24,000. It will go into all the fiber optic, the server, upgrading the phones. I think the capabilities are through the roof as to what we can do, not only in-house but also out of house and how we can communicate better. I think the capabilities are there to stream the meetings. The parents are able to use the Skyward program. It has the children’s homework; it has their scores; it has their absenteeism and getting them comfortable with that. (Principal Todd Wilson) is really good with his Twitter account, which basically, if it’s happening, it’s out there.”



If you had the opportunity to add one program to the school, and money was not an issue, what would you like to see added?

Quinlan: “That’s a question I hadn’t really thought too much about. I think, I really don’t know what we would add. I know we are looking at adding ROTC as a program, which I think is great. I don’t think that would be too costly for us and would be a good program for students.”

Brotherton: “I hesitate to say this because it is difficult to staff our Spanish classes. I think if you would survey the college-level, another foreign language would be helpful. That would widen the parameters for students, especially those who want to go into international studies.”

Hall: “I would like a virtual life (program). I see kids in college who have no idea how to manage money. They have no idea how much it costs just to live. It would be some kind of class that teaches them real life skills, how to make a budget, how much it costs for insurance. Not everybody wants to go to college, and some parents say, ‘You’re 18, leave,’ and they have no idea how to function.”



What changes would you like to see in the way the high school deals with behavior issues?

Brotherton: “I think communication is always important. We just need to get out the word on what our expectations are, whether that’s with all the social media. We can use the hand books with the guidelines, needing to have parent meetings. When we have orientations ... it would be a good time to lay out what our expectations are. I think we need to continually make that public and not just for the parents but for the community so they can be on the same page because if I’m a grandparent, which I am, I want to know what the expectations are for my grandchildren.”

Hall: “I would like to see some type of cultural diversity training done by people of color because I think that some of the behavioral problem is a communication issue also. I think that the communication between the teachers and students can be better. I think sometimes the students don’t understand what the teachers are trying to say, and the teachers don’t understand what the students are trying to say. It’s not always what is being said. It is how it is being said.”

Quinlan: “I don’t know how many changes we need. I think a lot of students come to high school don’t realize there are consequences to their actions. They need to know what the expectations are, and they need to understand that if they don’t follow the rules that there are consequences to what they do. We need more help from parents on discipline. The school doesn’t discipline kids because they think it’s fun. ... And the schools need the backing of the parents.”



What is the biggest strength or the most unique skill that you would bring to the board?

Hall: “My biggest strength is that I can work with people from a very diverse background. I get along with pretty much everybody. I know that to be on a school board, it’s not one person. It’s a team of seven. You have to work as a group. You have to sit back and listen. I can keep my mouth shut and listen. I really can, and just get along with everybody.”

Quinlan: “I’ve just got a good background in education. I’ve been in education all my life. I taught and was a pseudo-administrator at Rantoul, so I’ve got a pretty good working knowledge of what goes on. I’m pretty easy to work with. I’m not a troublemaker. I understand you’re just one of seven on a board. You may disagree, but in the end, we all try to work together and come up with the same answer. I’ve just got experience, and experience is important.”

Brotherton: I, too, my background is as an educator. It has been a unique experience for me to serve on this board for so many years. It has been seven people. What we have is a wide range of abilities. When you bring to the table someone who is super, super educated in technology and someone who is more into construction and making it the day-to-day ground thing and people who are in education and people who are in banking and finance and what they can do for you in the budget and finances, it’s amazing what seven people can do when they bring all of their talents together. I believe I have been able to enhance the abilities of the board to maybe understand some of the teacher issues on being on the other side of the desk.”



How would you address the truancy rate at RTHS?

Quinlan: “It’s a problem. I know our administrative staff, they work hard at trying to keep the kids in school. Without the cooperation from the home, the parents, we can’t go out and bodily bring them to school. They have to come. The parents have to be there to make sure that they come. And once they do come, we have to do everything we can to enhance their education. I don’t think we can bodily do anything other than to hopefully encourage the parents to get them to school.”

Brotherton: “Truancy is a tough one. Each student has to have a relationship. They have to make a connection. Sometimes it’s finding that one right person to make a connection in their life. I know we’re trying to do that with the social workers, the attendance center. Just try to get some people there who will support them. There are reasons that they choose not to want to go to school.”

Hall: “I think if we could have some better communication with the school and parents and kids to figure out why they are not at school. Are they home taking care of the little brother or sister? Do they not have a babysitter? Or is something going on that the parents do not honestly know they’re not at school. Obviously, we need some better communication with parents and school., We can’t physically yank them and get them to go to school.



Closing statements

Brotherton: “The most important thing when you vote for me, you can definitely count on me being present. I think 16 years of serving, that’s over 200 meetings. I’ve missed one. I’m informed, I seek out information, try to do the homework and get prepared and try to ask questions. If I don’t understand something, I try to go to the people who can help me with what that is. I am willing to be engaged. I’m willing to support what the activities are. I am present at many, many times as all of us. I’m also an encourager. I believe in celebrating what we have accomplished and knowing that we have a lot of work to do and would like to have an opportunity to finish the job.”

Hall: “I would like you to vote for me April 2nd. I would be great on this board because I would bring a fresh look on things. The board has done fine, but I think it is always good to have a new set of eyes, a new set of ideas. I get along well with people. Please circle No. 1, Monica Hall.”

Quinlan: “I’m running for a third term for the District 193 board. I feel like I have the necessary experience with a good working knowledge of RTHS. As a board member I plan to continue to work with other board members, the administration and teachers to keep RTHS a school we can all be proud of. I will always advocate for RTHS to be a safe place to send your children. I will not be a yes man. I will watch over your tax dollars, and I will use common sense for making decisions.”

