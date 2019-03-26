Rantoul Village Board candidates have their say at forum

RANTOUL — Solar power, potential changes in the workings of village government and economic growth were among the topics discussed by candidates who attended a candidate forum sponsored by Rantoul Residents for Representation, the League of Women Voters and Rantoul Press.

Jasmyne Boyce, Henry “Hank” Gamel, Chad Smith and Gary Wilson attended.

Candidates were allowed opening and closing statements and answered questions.



Opening statements

Wilson was appointed to the unexpired term of Roger Jones after he left the board in 2014 and was then re-elected to a two-year term. “I really personally feel that the current board members that we’re running against in Chad, Sherry Johnson and Hank do a great job,” Wilson said. “I would fully support them being re-elected. If I am chosen to be elected, that would be great as well. I don’t have any problems with them.”

Wilson served more than 20 years in the U.S. Army and lived in various locales in the country, which he said gave him a unique perspective on how other towns thrive.

“I think the current administrator (Scott Eisenhauer) is a very positive thing for the village,” Wilson said. “One of the things we need to focus on is bringing industry here with good-paying jobs. Our income — 64 percent of Rantoul makes less than $50,000 a year. With that, about 85 percent of our housing is less than $150,000 in value.

We need to work on increasing the value. ... I look forward to being able again to help out and make a difference.”

Smith is seeking his third term on the village board. His first term was a two-unexpired one in the seat formerly held by Jim Stubblefield, who got Smith into politics. He was elected to the seat four years ago. Smith said he has been “in Rantoul my entire life.”

He has lived in several locales in the village and served in the Navy. He and his wife, who have been married for 19 years, now live in Indian Hills with their two children.

Smith has served on the fire department for 12 years, serving as captain and also as fire investigator.

“People have asked me, ‘Why do you want to be a trustee?’” Smith said. “Rantoul is home to me. When you look at your home, what do you want? You want a safe environment where everybody’s kids are involved. As a trustee that is what I would ask of you as citizens. Be involved with us. That’s the only way we’re going to move this community in the direction you want as taxpayers.”

Boyce said she has “lived here pretty much my entire life.”

A 2002 graduate of Rantoul Township High School, she said she is offering “a little bit of a younger perspective (to the board), as a child who has seen the decline of the community. I would like to more people in my generation to be involved.” Boyce said she conducts voter-registration events, typically going door to door to get more people involved.

“We’ve reached a ... critical state with our lack of interest in our political scene,” Boyce said. “We have about a 14 percent voter-participation rate, which is pretty decisive about how we have managed to maintain our level of government over my lifetime. It has continued to decline.”

Boyce said she feels her age group has been underrepresented and said she comes with an open mind and the ability to ask tough questions.

Gamel has been a Rantoul resident since 1976, coming here with the Air Force. He met his wife about a year later and married in 1978.

“We both come from major metropolitan cities and felt Rantoul was the ideal place to raise a family,” he said. They raised two daughters here and have two grandsons who are growing up in Rantoul. “Who they will become will be a product of their values, their world view that’s developed in Rantoul,” Gamel said.

He joined the Rantoul Police Department in 1980, working there for 30 years. He retired in 2010 as its final chief deputy and taught at Parkland College. In 2014, he became executive director of Hope Meadows, which he said is one of the first positive things that resulted from the closing of Chanute Air Force Base. (Hope Meadows is based in former Chanute housing.) He is seeking his third term.



What do you see as the No. 1 challenge facing the trustees?

Smith: “I think the budget, revenue sources. I think it’s a challenge we’ve faced many years. Declining EAVs. The state, more people are moving out. How do you replace those revenues that provide the services the community asks for and demands? One way we have done is to go outside to seek economic development. At the same time, to do that we can help our local businesses here. We try to support them see more opportunity.”

Boyce: “The challenge in terms of community participation and engagement. We are at a critically low state of involvement, especially from our youth. In our own efforts, it’s going to take the involvement of every single person, old and young, to combat some of the problems that have been paramount over the years.”

Gamel: “I see it as a stigma that we suffer that begins with the highest property taxes in the county and the economic challenges that creates. Not to mention the exodus of our long-term residents and all the challenges that appear on the news in a negative light. I think we’re moving in the right direction of our development efforts. The more property improvements we make, it has a positive effect on property values and lowers the EAV, which will get us out of the position of the most-expensive place to live.”

Wilson: “The EAV plus the need for better jobs and bringing more industry in. We need to reach out to developers and builders. There was $41 million last year spent in gaming machines! That’s a lot of money down the drain. I think the schools do a great job. I did listen earlier about teacher turnover. I think the biggest thing is getting the parents involved and keeping kids accountable in school and out of school; working as a community effort, trying to bring more recreational things in. I think (Recreation Superintendent Luke Humphrey) does a great job with the rec department. I think it just needs to continue.”



All the candidates here have served the village of Rantoul before. Briefly state what was your biggest mistake of regret, and if you were elected what would be different?

Boyce: “I try not to think of things as regrets, only lessons to be learned.” She said in the last few years in her volunteer involvement with the local farmers market and other boards, probably her biggest regret “is not getting involved in my community sooner.”

Gamel: “As a trustee going back to 2012, the administration at that time thought we needed to shrink the footprint of the airport. We petitioned the federal government to take a lot of the property that was, as I recall, part of the airport district. The logic was we couldn’t afford to keep it up. That occurred to me last year in our several-month-long budget (talks) and the shortfalls that were largely in the rec department. I dug back into the records. The original footprint of the airport did include recreation. If it would have come to fruition, it would have been a potentially better solution. My lesson from that is it’s really imperative to think things through, not just for the moment but for the future.”

Wilson: “I don’t know if I have any regrets. I figure anything we’re doing is a learning experience. I pride myself that when I sat on the board I didn’t serve as a rubber stamp. I’m not afraid to say no. I still don’t agree with the electric meters, the $4 million we spent on that. Since November my water meter hasn’t been reading, and they’ve been estimating it since.”

Smith: “When I first got elected, I talked about economic development, and one thing was hiring an outside consultant group for that. What we didn’t realize is they didn’t know the ins and outs of Rantoul. We had not taken the time to research what we had on hand. We found out how far actually we were behind in being prepared for a developer; if anyone wanted to come to Rantoul what land we had available, what incentives we could provide. We had not done our homework. It cost us. We had developers come and say, ‘I want to do this.’ Well, we’re not really prepared to that. If I could do that (over it would be to take one more step and more time to make sure a plan were in place).”



What is your plan to bring new business to Rantoul, or how would you help current businesses grow?

Gamel: “Earlier I mentioned the construction we are seeing. It does tend to attract new businesses. I think I recall from a meeting last year how the owner of Hardy’s Reindeer Ranch spoke how beneficial the hotel has been to her customers and how much time they spend in and around Rantoul.” Gamel said he has attended seminars on how to facilitate economic development, “which in my mind is almost synonymous with community development.”

Wilson said 17 of his 22 years spent in the military were in recruiting command. “The best way to do that is networking. When we built this hotel, my first question to the person at that time who was helping with that was, ‘OK, when do we build the next one?’ They said, ‘No, we’ll see how this one does.’ No, that’s not how you create momentum. You need to go ahead and get another built. Then later on when we went to see about getting a chain restaurant in here, they said, ‘No, you don’t have enough hotels to sustain that.’ Well, if you had started another hotel, maybe we would have that. If we talk to enough people, somebody’s going to say yes. I think we just need to beat on the doors. Drive to these people, to these restaurant chains, these franchises and talk to these people and see about getting ad revenue and bringing progress to the town.”

Smith: “We really didn’t have a plan before in economic development. The last few years we’ve been developing a plan. You’re starting to see some things. The hotel. We’ve had representatives from the U of I to Rantoul the past few months didn’t even realize the services we had here. We talk about how fiber optics is the new thing for the internet. The village of Rantoul has had fiber optic since the ‘90s. Our hotel developer out here was from Manhattan, Kan. If we want to grow in this community, we have to get outside this region. There’s money to be spent. There’s developers out there that want to make money. We just have to go out and find it. At one time I think we got a little stagnant. We just thought people were going to (want to come). It didn’t work, so it’s time to try something else.”

Boyce: “I find that the approach to wait and have people come to you is not effective for our community over the last number of years. I and a number of volunteers since 2014 have banded together to create a safe space for small businesses to get their launch in a farmers market. That’s something I’m pretty passionate about. Those small business vendors do provide quite a bit to our economy, even though they might be overlooked because they are home-based businesses or otherwise small businesses without a typical storefront that you can shop at on a daily basis. But it does provide quite a bit to attract new businesses as our market steadily provides exposures for anywhere from 20 to 27 businesses each summer.”



Unlike most elected bodies, the village board is not bound by the rules set by any previous board. What rules would you change?

Wilson: I think if the administrator is going to be relieved, it should be board action. I don’t think it should only be up to the mayor. I think it should be a full vote on it. We had a circus a few years ago with that.”

Smith: I agree with Mr. Wilson. Under our current form of government, the administrator and every department head are appointed each year by the president of the board. They can be fired by the president of the board. The board of trustees has no say on that, which I think is wrong. You have department heads working 365 days of the year and doing the best they can for the community and on the 364th day whoever sits as president of the community can say, “I no longer need your services.’ How do you provide, and how to you have a good working relationship when you don’t know if you’ll have a job come May? That is one thing I would like to see changed. We’ve had this conversation. I’m sure a department head or administrator doesn’t fulfill their duties, that’s when we address it. It shouldn’t be a concern every year.”

Boyce: “I don’t really know if this has been a rule, but I feel it’s been a pattern that’s been established to make emotional decisions when they’re sitting here in these chairs rather than factual decisions. That’s something I look forward to seeing changed.”

Gamel: “The board experimented for about five months, and that’s the process of monthly board meetings. Every month people come in and address the board at the beginning of the meeting about what their concerns are; then we tackle the agenda. We did for a period of about six months. We had an agenda where we had multiple opportunities to hear public comments. The first ones in my mind should regard the things that are on the agenda because that’s why everyone’s here, and frankly if you want to protest something that we’re going to do to you, I think you should be first at bat when the meeting begins.

A lot of times we hear comments that have nothing to do with the agenda, and as we know, we can’t take any action on them. I thought that worked well when put them at the end of the meeting.”



The village’s current fee policy for solar installations is negating the value of federal and state incentives for installation of solar. Do you think the trustees should do something to encourage more solar expansion in the community?

Smith: Yes, I do. It’s been in discussion on the board. One concern that we have to make sure we take into consideration that as you develop solar there’s an opportunity to sell or buy back the excess power onto a grid. As the village of Rantoul we own our own (system) so we’re also in the business of making money through a utility that provides services.” Smith said it’s something the board should look at and pursue. “One thing we have done in the past has been to shoot from the hip and not do homework, and we turn around and it ends up costing the community money or bad publicity. We need to make sure we have a plan in place before going forward.”

Boyce: “Solar has been around for a long time. It’s not reinventing the wheel. I feel like we should pursue any avenue for potential (additional revenue) that we possibly can in terms of making our own utility sustainable for the long-term future.”

Gamel: “I’m very in favor of solar. In fact we have a solar farm here in town. I do have to point out, though, it is my understanding the question might be a little slanted, that I believe those federal and state incentives to solar are only available to utilities that provide corporate utilities.”

At that point the forum moderator interrupted and said that is not correct, that the village is eligible.

Later, however, it was pointed out she was in error.

Gamel later elaborated to the Press, “As I said in my answer, I believe those federal and state incentives to solar are only available for privately owned (investor-owned) utilities corporations” and not publicly owned ones.

Wilson: “The last few years we seem to sit back and let other communities thrive. I know Champaign-Urbana and that area and Mahomet, there’s a lot of (facilities) with solar panels. It’s a great benefit. It provides a nice economic cushion for the family. I’m all for trying to make things better for people and for picking up the fees to lessen that cost.”



What is the biggest strength or unique skill you would bring to the board?

Boyce: A unique perspective. I grew up in many different neighborhoods and in a different age range, kind of experiencing the tail end of ... the close of Chanute. I have witnessed the attempts to make recovery. I have sort of watched us circle our tail and kick the can down the road but not ... actually make much of an impact. So I think the unique perspective is something I can offer. A strength is ability to listen to my constituents but bring forward tough issues that may not be getting much visibility.”

Gamel: I think the most unique one would be the familiarity of every aspect of Rantoul both before and after the closing of Chanute. I have seen the process of redevelopment. I was out there when it was well populated. I was there when it was a no-man’s land. It reminds me of one of those science fictions when I was the only person around other than the rabbits and the squirrels.”

Wilson: “I run a multi-million dollar business on a daily basis down in Champaign, so I try to bring a common-sense integrity to everything I do. Helping people is what I do on a daily basis with my occupation. I had a colonel one time when I was in North Carolina stationed at Ft. Bragg say, ‘Life is simple. It’s five easy words, whether it’s in your job or everything you do, Just do the right thing.’ I try to remember that because I am conscious of how my decisions ... not only how it’s going to affect me and my family ... but how it’s going to affect everyone and not just a select few in the village.”

Smith: “I believe my management skills is an asset to the community. The village government is still a business. We still have to make sure we stay in the black. I manage a private business that started from nothing and has grown. In private business there’s times it’s tough, and you have to make cuts. Just like in private business, in the village when you want economic development you’ve got to shake the tree sometimes and see what falls out. We’re starting to do that. It’s been a slow process, so I believe my management skills and dealing with people everyday and logistics. Our time on the fire department, you meet people at the worst time in the fire service. You’ve got to find a time to bring them up and give them some comfort. Those, I think, are very important.”



Closing statements

Wilson: “As current secretary-treasurer of the fire department, I have been in about nine years. We get go out at all times of the night and morning in all kinds of weather. As an engineer it’s really fun standing next to a fire engine at 20-below zero pumping water. Fifteen people came up here this evening and talked about their ideas for the school boards and the library. All of us just want to make things better and make a difference. That’s all I’m asking as well, just to make a difference in Rantoul, represent everyone in the village. Before, when I was on the board, my cell phone number was published. My cell phone was on my hip 24/7 or next to my bed.”

Smith: Rantoul is home. Think about your own home. What do you want in your own home? That’s what I’m asking for and working for as a trustee — some place that’s safe. Are there going to be things that go on in your home that goes on in the village that’s outside our control, priorities you have to set? It falls right along with what you do at home. It’s just a bigger home. You talk about your home. It’s just a house and the people in the home, which is all your people, which is what makes ... this the best place to be.”

Boyce: “One thing I would look forward to if I was able to serve as trustee is to make it approachable, make our government approachable, to be welcoming and hospitable to anyone who wants to come, either for business or for any concerns in the community. As a citizen myself who has been repeatedly dismissed, it’s not a good feeling.”

Gamel: I think whoever you choose to elect, people growing up in Rantoul, it shapes their world view and defines who they are in the future. So I would ask you to use your best judgment.”

