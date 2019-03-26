PBL's Graham hired to lead Ludlow school

Jeff Graham, an administrator and head football coach at Paxton-Buckley-Loda High School, has been named superintendent/principal for Ludlow Grade School.

LUDLOW — Jeff Graham, administrator and head football coach at Paxton-Buckley-Loda High School, has been named to succeed long-time administrator Dru Lobmaster at Ludlow Grade School.

Graham, who is 48, will begin his duties July 1 in the dual capacity of superintendent/principal. At PBL, he serves as high school director of student services and is a 12-year veteran as the school’s head football coach. In addition to his administrative duties at PBL, he has resigned as football coach.

He will draw an annual salary of $103,000.

“I think it’s a good school and a good opportunity,” Graham said. “I obtained my superintendency back in ‘08. I live down the road (in rural Paxton). I think there’s a lot of great people there (at Ludlow). I think the board is great. I thought it was a great opportunity.”

Graham served as middle school principal at PBL for five years before returning to the high school in his current role and resuming the head coaching job of the football program and serving as director of student services.

He has three children at PBL — Tate, a senior; Ty, an eighth-grader; and Tanner, a sixth-grader.

A native of Paxton and a PBL graduate, Graham earned a bachelor’s degree at Illinois State University, a master’s degree at the University of Illinois and a specialist degree to become a superintendent through Eastern Illinois University.

He is looking forward to starting at Ludlow.

“Everybody I’ve met has been so pleasant,” Graham said. “I feel that it’s a place that people care about. I feel that people are passionate about their school.”

An administrator at Ludlow for 12 years, Lobmaster is the longest-tenured administrator in the grade school’s history. She served her first four years in the dual capacity of superintendent/principal and has served the last eighth years as strictly superintendent with other people holding the principal’s job.

Tanya Turner, who has been principal the past two years, will remain with the Ludlow district.

Lobmaster said she was surprised Ludlow was able to find someone to hold down the dual superintendent/principal’s job.

“He is going to be absolutely wonderful for the district,” Lobmaster said of Graham.

This marks Lobmaster’s 45th year in education, serving as teacher, administrator and counselor, “so it’s time to pass the torch to someone else,” she said.

A Springfield resident, Lobmaster has been working between 100 and 120 days for the Ludlow district in recent years.

“I’m tired of the commute,” Lobmaster said, noting that she was able to work some of those days at home.

The 70-year-old Lobmaster was surprised she was at Ludlow for more than a decade. She succeeded Jerry Zachary as superintendent/principal. She said Zachary felt

Ludlow Grade School would soon close following her hiring because of finances, but it has continued to hum right along.

“We actually have money in the bank,” Lobmaster said. “We can actually meet our responsibilities. We don’t have a lot of reserves,” but the school once again recently received a 4.0 score — the highest attainable — in the Illinois Assessment for Readiness.

“Thank God for the 1 percent sales tax and (Superintendent of Schools) Jane Quinlan being able to help with that,” Lobmaster said.

A native of Carlinville, Lobmaster earned degrees from Blackburn College and Sangamon State University. She has earned five teaching licenses.

“I spent a lot of time in private schools. I was at Sacred Heart-Griffin for 16 years when my boys (Travis and Tyler) were in school.”

In addition to serving at Ludlow, Lobmaster has worked in teacher supervision on a limited basis for the University of Illinois Springfield. She said she has trained six principals.

Upon retirement, Lobmaster said she might explore her creative side.

“I was an art teacher at one time,” she said. “I think I will get back into creative arts just for fun.”

