Here's where to vote on April 2

Area polling places for the April 2 general election:

Brown Township (Fisher) — Fisher Community Building, 100 E. School St.

Brown Township (Foosland) — Fisher Community Building, 100 E. School St.

Condit Township (Fisher) — River Valley Church of Christ, 17 Owlcreek Lane, Fisher.

Compromise Township (Gifford) — Gifford Community Building, 101 S. Main St.

Compromise Township (Penfield) — I&I Antique Tractor Club, 401 Busey St., Penfield.

East Bend Township — Dewey Community Building, 9 Main, Dewey.

Harwood Township — Gifford Community Building, 101 S. Main St., Gifford.

Kerr Township — I&I Antique Tractor Club, 401 Busey St., Penfield.

Ludlow Township 1 — Ludlow Community Center, 133 W. Thomas St., Ludlow.

Ludlow Township 2 — St. Christopher Episcopal Church, 1501 E. Grove Ave., Rantoul.

Ludlow Township 3 — Bethany Park Christian Church, 1401 E. Grove Ave., Rantoul.

Rantoul Township 1 — The Gathering Place (next to First United Methodist Church), 200 S. Century Blvd., Rantoul.

Rantoul Township 2 — Eagles View Retirement Center, 200 W. International Ave., Rantoul.

Rantoul Township 3 — American Lutheran Church, 500 Church Drive, Rantoul.

Rantoul Township 4 — Thomasboro fire station, 101 N. Church St., Thomasboro.

Rantoul Township 5 — The Gathering Place (next to First United Methodist Church, 200 S. Century Blvd., Rantoul.

Rantoul Township 6 — Rantoul Youth Center, 1306 Country Club Lane, Rantoul.

