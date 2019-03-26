Four seek 3 seats on Gifford Grade School board

The following was provided by Gifford Education Association

GIFFORD — Four candidates are running for the Gifford school board in the April 2 election.

Caroline “Candy” Franzen works at Armstrong High School as the athletic Director, PE instructor, driver’s education instructor and head volleyball coach. Traci Harris works at Brookdale Senior Living as the executive director. Michael Schluter is self-employed as a farmer and a seed salesman. Alyson Suits is self-employed at Suits Ag Services.

The Gifford Education Association requested each school board candidate complete a questionnaire to gather information about their platform and community involvement.

Why are you running for the school board?

Franzen: “I am running for the Gifford school board because I feel I can bring an educational insight to the school board. I have had one daughter attend Gifford Grade School, and I have three more children that will finish their grade school and junior high years at Gifford. I feel like I can contribute to the school board with both my personal expectations and professional qualities.”

Harris: “I have truly enjoyed serving on the board for the past year, and having worked in administration for 10-plus years, I feel I can provide valuable insight as a local board member. Plus, I have two young children, and I want to be a part of supporting the school district.”

Schluter: “I am running for the school board because I am invested in the quality of public education at Gifford Grade School. I want to continue to make a difference at Gifford Grade School. I have served as a Gifford Grade School board member for 12 years. I plan to continue to utilize my knowledge, experiences and perspectives to bring a well-rounded voice to the school board. During my tenure, I have learned the value of investing in our children’s future. I have seen our school do remarkable things for our children, with children as the ultimate focus.”

Suits: “My involvement in the Gifford Grade School began the moment my children entered school, and my goal has long been to be supportive and work to enhance their learning experience and to support their educators. My desire to serve has grown over the years, and contributing as a member of the board of education has become a personal goal. Between their required attendance at school and after-school activities, our students seem to spend more time at school than they do at home. I feel their education, their happiness and their safety are all vital to shaping our students into good, upstanding citizens who will give back to their community. By running for the school board, I am not only giving back to the community that has given to so much to Eric, myself, our family and our business, but I am helping to make the place my children spend most of their time the best place possible.”



What special strengths and talents do you believe you would bring to the school board?

Franzen: “I have been in education for 20 years. I have taught every age from kindergarten to college-age students, so my biggest asset would my overall experience as a teacher and an administrator to see things from an educational standpoint and help use that experience to handle all types of situations and decisions.”

Harris: “I have budget planning, union negotiation, HR experience with hiring, discipline and terminating associates, disaster preparedness/safety training and experience serving on various healthcare committees in the communities I have worked in.”

Schluter: “The strengths and talents that I believe I bring to the school board are honesty, integrity and a clear vision with goals that remain focused on our children’s education. Throughout my 12-year tenure, I have served as president of Gifford Grade School Board for 10 years. I am a hardworking and dedicated individual in every aspect of my life.”

Suits: “I have a strong attention for detail. I have also assisted in mediation appointments. Most importantly, I feel I have a very strong sense of ethics. I will go into each board meeting and view each situation presented with the thought of what is the best possible outcome for our students and our school. I will make sure to stay true to my ethics and not let outside forces sway my decision-making. I feel it is my duty to provide the best opportunity for our students to strive to the best of not only their ability, but the ability of the board and the staff at Gifford Grade School. I will advocate for our students and staff at every opportunity and I promise to work with both the staff and the board to create a shared vision for both work and learning. I promise to maintain strong ethical standards throughout my time on the school board and to objectively seek answers to questions and challenges as they arise.



If elected, at the end of your term, what lasting impression would you hope to have left behind?

Franzen: “I would hope that I could leave behind the fact that I was a good communicator with the school board, the community and the faculty and staff of the school. I would also like to help make positive changes for the school and the students.”

Harris: “That I was supportive in making decisions to enhance our school district for the students and teachers in our community.”

Schluter: “The impression that I would like to have left behind would be for the Penfield/Gifford community to know that I feel our children’s education is a top priority, and being involved in our school district was important to me. I would like for the decisions that have been made while being part of the Gifford Grade School board to have had a positive impact on our children and provided them with an opportunity to flourish in the next step of their life.”

Suits: “The impression I would hope to have left behind is of someone who stood ethically, made decisions based on what was best for the students and staff at Gifford Grade School, was open and willing to listen to anyone with a comment or a concern, and overall, helped to make Gifford Grade School continue as the wonderful school it already is.”



Why is public education important to you and your family?

Franzen: “Public education is important to me and my family because it is the backbone for our youth. We have to ensure the highest quality of education for the students that attend public schools and ensure their safety while trying to achieve their academic goals.”

Harris: “It’s important because of the qualifications of our teachers, the core classes offered to our students, the extracurricular activities offered, and I feel parent involvement is strong.”

Schluter: “Public education provides tuition-free resources that are inclusive for all students in all walks of life. Public education provides my children with the experience of a well-rounded, diverse education while being held accountable by public authorities.”

Suits: “Aristotle is quoted as saying, ‘Give me a child until he is 7 and I will show you the man. ....” Although I feel this quote rings true, educators don’t have that chance to help shape a child until around the age of 7. Our children spend just as much time, if not more time, at school and at school-related activities as they do at home. That time at school is helping to shape them into the adults they will become. The type of education as student receives will help determine what direction a child will take as an adult. If knowledge is made interesting as children, those children will continue to seek knowledge as an adult. If a child is shown kindness, that child will show kindness as an adult. If a child is taught to achieve, a child will be more likely to achieve as an adult. Public education is not just about educating a child on history, math, social studies, science, etc., it is about shaping our children into the adults they will become.”

