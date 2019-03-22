Paxton theater comedy opens March 29

PAXTON — Tri-County Players will present “Let Him Sleep ‘Til It’s Time for His Funeral” by Peg Kehret, opening Friday, March 29, at the Paxton Market Street Theatre.

In this comedy, everything goes from bad to awful. John is anxious about turning 60 and having done nothing with his life. His loving wife, Marianne, decides to show him he’s wrong by hosting a surprise funeral instead of a birthday party. Sounds strange, but her intentions are good — she wants him to know how much he’s loved.

It’s to be a fantastic surprise party for guests, relatives, the undertaker and most of all, John. But there’s a mixup. John catches wind of Marianne’s plans for the funeral and assumes she’s planning to murder him. He purchases a plane ticket to Mexico to escape. When Marianne finds the plane ticket, she thinks John is leaving her.

Their teenage daughter and the neighbors all have other even wackier ideas.

Directed by Tammy Belanger, John is played by Tom Janowski, Pam Herriott as Marianne, Sherilyn McIntyre as Marianne’s best friend Jackie, Greg Herriott as Jackie’s husband Russ, Renea Walters as John and Marianne’s daughter Elizabeth, and BJ Irish as Mr. Jansen.

Show dates are March 29-31 and April 5-7. Friday and Saturday performances are at 7 p.m., and Sunday shows are at 2 p.m. Call the Market Street Theatre, 120 N. Market St. in Paxton. at 379-7028 for reservations. Walk-ins are welcome.





