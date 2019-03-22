Dewey man dies in wreck near Mahomet

By TIM MITCHELL AND MICHAEL KISER
For Rantoul Press
MAHOMET — The Champaign County Coroner says a Dewey man was killed Thursday night in an accident about a mile north of Mahomet.
Coroner Duane Northrup said 29-year-old Lyle Owens died at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana around 8:10 p.m. An autopsy has been scheduled for Friday.
Illinois State Police say Owens was driving south shortly after 7 p.m. Thursday on Illinois Route 47, near East Oak Valley Road, when he crossed the center line and collided head-on with a semi-truck.
Police say both vehicles ended up in opposite ditches. The driver of the semi was taken to the hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.
Both drivers were wearing their seat belts. The crash remains under investigation.
Mr. Owens’ obituary appears on this website.
