Board commits to rebuild Ludlow-Gifford route

URBANA — The Champaign County Board committed Thursday night to spending more than $3 million to rebuild a highway in the northern part of the county.

In a 20-0 vote, the board awarded the contract on the project to Cross Construction, which made a $3.18 million bid.

The project calls for reconstructing 5.22 miles of the east-west County Road 9, running from Ludlow to north of Gifford. The road is frequently used for farm traffic and to transport market products.

“It is in very bad shape,” County Highway Committee Vice Chairman Bradley Clemmons said. “The roadbed base is not the greatest. That road is in the poorest condition of all the county roads.”

Clemmons said work on the project will begin later this year.

In other business:

— The board voted 20-0 to increase public defender salaries to be equitable with salaries for attorneys in the state’s attorney’s office, based on comparable workloads, time admitted to the bar and time in service.

— The board voted 20-0 to spend $287,052 to pay nursing home employee benefit time and nursing home management retention bonuses. This money will be included on the last paycheck from the county following the sale of the home, if and when that takes place.

