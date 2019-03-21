Rantoul candidates to appear at Saturday forum

RANTOUL — Five candidates for Rantoul Village Board, four for Rantoul City Schools board and two for Rantoul Township High School board have agreed to take part in Saturday’s candidate forum sponsored by Rantoul Area Chamber of Commerce.

The forum will be begin at noon in the high school cafetorium.

Village trustee candidates who have said they will appear are Hank Gamel, Chad Smith, Sherry Johnson, Mark Wilkerson and Gary Wilson.

Candidates for RCS board who have said they will be present at Edwin Everly, Joe Robinson, Andy Graham and Joan Fitzgarrald.

Appearing from among RTHS board candidates are Roger Quinlan and Jeremy Larson.

Scott Amerio will serve as moderator.

Voters will go to the polls April 2.

